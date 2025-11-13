Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion "Duty of Care: What humanitarian workers and volunteers need for security"

On Friday, November 14, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a roundtable discussion titled "Duty of Care: What humanitarian workers and volunteers need for security."

Participants include

Director of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations Mila Leonova;

Head of the External Relations Department of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations Olena Volkova;

Director of the Humanitarian NGO Platform in Ukraine Camilla Corradin;

Head of Nonviolent Peaceforce Programs in Ukraine Joachim "Yomi" Kleinmann;

Coordinator of Humanitarian Assistance Programs, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation Oleh Masyk;

Adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Marianna Grebenyuk;

Deputy Director of the International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO) in Ukraine Józef Lang;

Director of the HR Department of the Caritas of Ukraine Charitable Organization Anna Kholodnytska;

Board Member of the Skhid (East) SOS Foundation Oksana Kuiantseva;

Advocacy Advisor of the Rokada Charitable Foundation Yuriy Honcharov.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Details by phone: +38 (097) 795 0300.

Registration of journalists by phone: (050) 756 8251 (Olha Shylkina).