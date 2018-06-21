World and European squash champions will conduct training with Ukrainian national team and children from squash academy in Kyiv

Ukraine has been included in the worldwide program of squash development "Ambassador WSF 2018," which implies the organization of a whole range of activities aimed at promoting this racket sport in Ukraine. Within the framework of the worldwide squash promotion program, the delegation of the World Squash Federation led by its CEO Andrew Shelley, legendary multiple world champion Rami Ashour (Egypt), and six-time European champion Camille Serme will visit Ukraine.

This year the program "Ambassador WSF 2018" is held in Armenia and Ukraine. Two leading squash players, an international coach and a referee take part in it. The program "Ambassador WSF 2018" will be held in Kyiv in the territory of the Grand Prix club on June 23-24. Within the framework of the project, coaching and referees' seminars, demonstration matches, thematic conferences, sparring and the training of Ukrainian men's and women's national teams with the top world players, the training of children from the children's squash academy, and a press conference are planned.

According to the report from the Ukrainian Squash Federation, the goal of the program is to raise the level of Ukrainian squash to European and world standards.

"More than 20 million people play squash all over the world. In Ukraine their number amounts to thousands. We have room for improvement, and we really are developing. Squash is appreciated as an entertaining sport and an excellent relaxation for amateur sportsmen. We are grateful to the World Squash Federation for including our country in the program of squash popularization and teamwork," the program coordinator, Vice President of the Ukrainian Squash Federation Maksim Urakin said.

Squash is a sport with a ball and a racket played indoors. The game is conducted by special rackets on a court surrounded by walls from four sides. In 2003 the Forbes magazine recognized squash as one of the most "healthy sports" both in terms of injury rate and the most energy-consuming sport in the world by the number of calories burned.

Squash courts already operate in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Uzhgorod, Kherson, Lviv, and Khmelnytsky.