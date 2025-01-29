Early booking of tours to Greece by bus to the sea with ANEX Tour online travel agency

Getting to the seaside resorts of Greece by bus is a great idea. Getting to the Greek beaches by bus with a package tour that already includes hotel, travel and insurance is a 12+ idea. It's time to plan your holiday to Greece in the summer of 2025. Beach bus tours to Greece for a seaside holiday can already be bought online at ANEX Tour. With early booking, prices are 30-60% cheaper than in season.

Advantages of beach bus tours to Greece

Popular bus tours to the sea do not include compulsory excursions, are cheaper than sightseeing tours and allow tourists to plan their own holidays.

A beach bus tour to Greece is a holiday without unnecessary expenses and stress:

the cost of seaside holidays with bus travel is several times cheaper than air tours; tourists have no restrictions on the size and weight of their luggage, no concerns about flight rescheduling;

there is no need to calculate the route and additional costs for independent travel from the place of residence to the European airport and back;

car owners do not need to buy a Green Card, learn unfamiliar routes and pay for parking in foreign currency.

On sightseeing tours, the place of accommodation is determined by the tour operator, usually cheap hotels far from beaches and normal infrastructure. On beach tours, voucher buyers choose their holiday destination in Greek resorts: an economy option or a 5-star hotel with a private beach. In the catalogue of the online travel agency ANEX Tour, it is easy to compare prices and conditions of hotel accommodations and evaluate photos and locations.

Tour operators provide tourists with a comprehensive solution for a summer holiday in Greece:

accommodation in top-rated hotels in top resorts; tourist transportation by tourist-class buses (WI-Fi, sockets, climate control, guide) from Ukrainian cities to Greek hotels and back; travel insurance for the entire duration of the trip and rest.

The most popular resorts in Greece on beach bus tours

The faster the journey to the sea, the more time you have to relax. Most bus tours to Greece take tourists to the beaches of the north-western Aegean coast, which are the closest to the borders of Ukraine. A mild microclimate and the healing air of dense pine forests distinguish all these resorts in Greece.

Trident of Halkidiki - Cassandra, Sithonia, Athos. Three narrow peninsulas with sandy beaches, dozens of which have been awarded Blue Flags; the coastline is 850 km long. A complete resort infrastructure with water parks, excursions, and shopping centres.

Thessaloniki. The best combination of beach and sightseeing holidays. In Thessaloniki, you can see ancient and medieval monuments, and visit the Science Centre and the Museum of Technology. Divers prefer holidays in Epanomi, while families with children choose the beach of Agia Triada.

Thassos Island. The precious Emerald of the Aegean Sea, 115 km of coastline, 300 days of sunshine a year. In addition to beautiful beaches, tourists can visit an ancient amphitheatre, the Eye of Zeus lagoon, waterfalls, and mountain lakes.

Pieria. A chain of resort towns between the Aegean Sea, Mount Olympus and dozens of national nature reserves. Long sandy beaches, azure sea, lots of entertainment. The Thessaloni-Athens motorway runs along the coast, making it easy for tourists to get there for excursions.

It's nice to plan a seaside holiday in winter. It's nice to know which resort to go to, which hotel and room type to stay in, how to eat, and how much to save for excursions and entertainment. Now you can buy vouchers with bus travel to top Greek hotels for holidays in any of the months of the swimming season.