15:53 31.01.2025

Legal Support is The Key to a Successful Business and a Modern Necessity

The world of business is full of challenges, and every misstep can lead to financial losses and legal complications.

“Architect of Law” Attorneys’ Association (AA) is your reliable partner in solving the most complex and diverse legal issues. They help to protect assets, win cases, and build a strong legal foundation for both your business and personal affairs.

The mission is providing professional legal support to clients at all stages of development — in both business and public life.

Why Choose “Architect of Law” (АА) ?

• Over 10 years of experience in asset protection, tax disputes, bankruptcy, and White Collar Crime.

• A personalized approach to every client.

• Guaranteed confidentiality and effectiveness.

Company Leader is Oleksandr Sobkovych

Oleksandr Sobkovych, founder and head of “Architect of Law” (AA), has extensive experience in asset protection and the development of effective legal strategies. Under his leadership, the company has successfully implemented large-scale projects, including:

• Protection of a major developer’s assets.

• Cancellation of tax claims exceeding 1 billion UAH.

• Development of a detailed plan for preserving seized assets in the hospitality industry.

Legal security is not a luxury — it is a necessity.

Entrust your case to top legal professionals.

Contact the company for a consultation: +38 063 617 17 78

Learn more on the website.

Stay updated with “Architect of Law” (AA) and always stay one step ahead.

 

