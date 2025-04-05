Premiere: "The Blue Bird" takes flight on the stage of the Kyiv Academic Puppet Theatre

On May 2, 2025, the Kyiv Academic Puppet Theatre will present its latest premiere — "The Blue Bird", based on the play by Maurice Maeterlinck.

The production is grand and imaginative — as theatre staff describe it — involving every single actor of the company. The performance features original music, a live-action cast combined with a large variety of puppets of nearly all existing systems: rod puppets, tabletop puppets, body puppets, glove puppets, and giant walk-around puppets.

"The Blue Bird” is one of the cornerstones of world dramaturgy. A classic that remains relevant, as it teaches the viewer to seek the essence of things, feelings, and the self. In our interpretation, it's not just a performance for teenagers — it's one for adults too, making it ideal for family viewing, because there's definitely something to discuss afterwards," says Igor Gulyi, director and artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Puppet Theatre.

What makes this production truly special is its complete originality and authenticity: "The Blue Bird" is a 100% in-house creation. The adapted script, music, choreography, costume and set design, and all acting — were developed entirely by the creative team of the Kyiv Academic Puppet Theatre.

Project authors: I. Gulyi, L. Filovska – adaptation based on Maurice Maeterlinck

Stage Director – Igor Gulyi

Director – Lidiia Filovska

Set Designer – Mykola Danko

Costume Designer – Nataliia Plyskina

Composers – Dmytro Shalamov, Denys Poliakov, Mykola Striletskiy

Choreographer – Hanna Kiyko

Premiere performances will take place on:

– May 2 at 18:00

– May 3 at 16:00

Main Stage of the Kyiv Academic Puppet Theatre (1a Hrushevskoho St.)

Attention! In the event of an air raid alert, the audience will be asked to move to the nearest shelter located within the theatre building.

For additional information and journalist/blogger accreditation:

+38(099)727-30-44

Viesta Gunchenko