Dismantling work from professionals - LLC "BK "DEMONTAZHNIK"

LLC "BC "DEMONTAZHNIK" is a powerful group of construction companies, which includes more than 15 organizations. We perform all types of dismantling work of any complexity in Kyiv and throughout Ukraine, from dismantling of buildings and structures to industrial dismantling.

We offer turnkey demolition work, which includes the following stages:

Preparatory actions: engineering studies and analysis of permit documentation, development of a demolition project, approval of work execution and obtaining permits Site preparation and installation of protective fencing before the start of demolition work. Disconnection and transfer of communications (gas, electricity, water). Direct demolition of all buildings and structures. Sorting, removal and recycling of construction materials and garbage Leveling and planning the territory for further use.

What objects do we dismantling

Dismantling of buildings - residential and administrative buildings of 1-25 floors using hydraulic shears and demolition excavators.

Dismantling of houses - complete or partial demolition of private cottages, summer houses, old housing stock with minimal noise and dust.

Dismantling of industrial buildings - workshops, factories, power units with dismantling of heavy equipment and control of hazardous areas.

Dismantling of concrete and monolithic structures - diamond cutting, wire saw, hydraulic hammers for foundations, supports and reinforced concrete floors.

Dismantling of metal structures - cutting of beams, frames, bridge trusses with oxygen or plasma cutting with metal recycling.

Dismantling of warehouses, hangars, workshops - quickly erected metal buildings, dismantling in 3-7 days without stopping related processes.

Dismantling of chimneys - high-altitude concrete and metal pipes up to 150 m: sectional lowering or explosive dismantling under strict safety control.

