12:01 11.04.2024

Ponova by OTP Bank - a step towards customer needs and beyond the bank service

Beyond the bank services, such as Ponova by OTP Bank, are a response to the need of customers to receive the maximum number of related services on one platform. Oleg Klymenko, Member of the Management Board of OTP Bank responsible for retail business development, spoke about this at the Digital Lending 2024 conference.  

"We offer our customers Ponova by OTP Bank, a marketplace where they can buy a used car. A huge number of partners have been brought together - about 60% of the offers of all used car sellers, which means 20 thousand cars ready for purchase. All cars can be purchased on credit, and each client has a personal manager, while the Bank provides transaction support. Thus, we have "closed the pains" of the client who wants to buy a used car," the banker emphasized.  

According to Mr. Klymenko, another trend in retail banking is that banks are massively developing term loans. "The essence and form of loans applied for by individual clients has changed. Today, installment and cash loans account for 60-70% of all requests. Until 2022, the situation was completely different: installment and cash loans accounted for 30-40%. That is, customers are now taking out mostly term loans, and banks are massively developing this area," he emphasized.

According to him, almost 90% of installment loans are related to the digital sector. "This customer experience develops when the client knows that he can use it whenever the need arises. The main magic is related to the digital products and services of banks that help to gain this experience," the banker said.

O. Klymenko said that OTP BANK offers several types of installments available in the OTP Bank UA app. "The client has a choice. For example, you can choose a product in a store or on the website of a partner network, and then buy it in installments - this is "Slice from partners". Or you can do the opposite - first buy something, and then get the money back to your card at the expense of the credit limit. This is an installment plan that we are actively developing," he said.

Tags: #otp_bank

