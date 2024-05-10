OTP BANK is building its own environmental and social management system

The comprehensive "green" transformation in Ukraine is gaining special importance and is already affecting business. JSC OTP BANK takes into account the trends and has already planned a number of activities to create its own social and environmental management system, said Maxim Oliynyk, ESG Manager of the Bank, during the open dialogue "Green Agenda for Ukraine: Special Role and Unique Challenges for Banks" with the participation of representatives of the NBU, EBRD, KSE and a number of Ukrainian financial institutions.

"OTP Bank is actively working to support and develop green technologies and social responsibility of Ukrainian business. We are currently developing our own environmental and social management system, which will be harmonized with the requirements of the European Union and will help the Bank to create its "green" portfolio," said M. Oliynyk.

According to the ESG manager, OTP BANK is guided by EU standards in the field of green and sustainable technologies and practices aimed at reducing the risks and uncertainty that investors face when financing projects. "In supporting green and sustainable technologies and practices, the Bank must not only comply with EU requirements, but also strictly adhere to the rules dictated by the National Bank of Ukraine, as ESG is becoming a necessity," he emphasized.

According to Maxim Oliynyk, a comprehensive "green" transformation opens up access to the resources of global investors and modern European technologies, which, in turn, will contribute to the development of the Ukrainian economy and increase the number of potential customers of the Bank. Taking this into account, as well as the desire to use potential opportunities, OTP BANK has developed an ESG Strategy for 2024, which provides for

- development and implementation of all components of the social and environmental management system (policy on environmental and social issues, a separate communication channel, building institutional and human capacity)

- creation of separate "green" products and development of its own "green" portfolio (in my opinion, it is worth elaborating on);

- Inventory of the Bank's greenhouse gas emissions and development of measures to reduce the carbon footprint;

- Improving the ESG and sustainability training program for all Bank employees.