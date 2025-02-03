An electric car is available to everyone: financing from OTP BANK will allow you to become the owner of your dream car today

JSC “OTP BANK” offers its customers the opportunity to take out a loan for an electric car of any brand, both new and used, guaranteeing transparency and simplicity of conditions and an individual approach to each borrower. This was stated by Vitaliy Skorobohatyi, Head of Car Lending Development Department of OTP Bank.

“With the support of the Bank, the path to the coveted electric car can be as quick and easy as possible. We are convinced that the purchase of an electric car with financing is a profitable solution that will allow the client to use modern environmentally friendly transport today, without putting off life for later. New or used car, brand, technical characteristics, and condition - everyone is looking for the perfect match. We will help you choose the best option according to your budget and needs. You can get the money for the car within one day,” said Skorobohatyi.

The electric car market is developing rapidly. According to experts from the Automotive Market Research Institute, more than 3,000 imported used cars are sold in Ukraine every month on average, about 2,000 units are sold through domestic resale, and almost 1,000 new electric cars are sold. The key advantage of an electric car is its innovation and environmental friendliness.

The top five most popular electric vehicles purchased by Ukrainians in 2024 with the financial support of OTP BANK are:

- Tesla

- Nissan

- Volkswagen

- BYD;

- Honda.

“The bank gives its customers complete freedom in choosing a car. We do not set any restrictions on the condition, age or mileage. We do not require a deposit and compulsory hull insurance. We are ready to support both the buyer's independent choice and help with the selection of a car, as we have an extremely wide network of partners throughout Ukraine,” added the head of the car loan development department.

We would like to remind you that OTP BANK offers from UAH 10,000 to UAH 750,000 of loans for used cars. The down payment is 10% of the cost of the car. There is a fixed interest rate for the entire term of financing, and there are no hidden fees or commissions. The loan term is up to 5 years.

