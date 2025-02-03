Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
12:13 03.02.2025

More than 200 thousand used cars on credit: Ponova by OTP Bank marketplace expands its activities

3 min read

In less than six months, the automotive marketplace Ponova by OTP Bank has doubled the number of used cars of various brands and price segments to more than 200 thousand models. All of them are available for purchase on credit at JSC OTP BANK, said Mykyta Alfyorov, Product Owner of the car marketplace Ponova by OTP Bank.

You can find used cars from the most popular brands: Volkswagen, Skoda, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, Kia, Chevrolet, Ford, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Citroen, Renault and many others. The sale of these cars has become even more affordable thanks to our partner network, which includes 550 car lots in 45 cities of Ukraine.

“Buying on credit opens up new opportunities for choosing a car and allows you to buy your dream car right now, without delay. The Ponova by OTP Bank marketplace has made the loan process as simple as possible. With the help of a special bot, you can calculate the amount of financing in 1 minute, and this is without unnecessary calls and bureaucracy. You get a preliminary decision in just a few clicks,” said Mykyta Alfiorov.

To find out the amount of money available to buy a car, use the convenient Ponova bot on Telegram. After answering a few simple questions, you will receive a preliminary calculation of the financing amount. For the finalization of the purchase agreement, you need to contact any branch of OTP Bank.

Ponova by OTP Bank offers the support of a personal manager who will accompany you at every stage:

- assistance with the selection of a car to suit your needs

- agreeing on financing terms;

- conducting a test drive;

- organization of a technical inspection of the car at the service station before purchase;

Technical inspection at the service station is carried out according to 27 parameters. Its results will be formalized in a detailed report, which will be provided to the buyer within a day.

Ponova by OTP Bank is constantly expanding its network of partners across the country, offering more and more used cars in each of the regions of Ukraine. The online catalog offers a wide range of cars of different categories, specifications and age groups, which allows you to find the perfect option for your needs. Convenient marketplace filters will help you quickly select a car by key parameters such as brand, model, price, or year of manufacture.

The marketplace also offers various discounts on cars from partners. For buyers who purchase a car on credit through the Ponova by OTP Bank marketplace, vehicle registration is free of charge.

Details are available at the link. Information on loan terms for used cars is here.

