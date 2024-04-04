China-US Relations. The Search for a New World Order

In the contemporary world, global policy issues are inextricably linked to the relationship between the two dominant powers - the United States and China. Their interaction not only determines the geopolitical map of the world, but also the economic landscape and the security environment in different regions. Today, the US and China undoubtedly stand alongside each other as strategic partners vying for global leadership. However, despite their inherent ambitions, they have proved unprepared for a critical confrontation with each other, realising the high level of economic interdependence, which leads to the search for compromise solutions and departure from the "red line".

On 4 April, the International Charitable Civil Diplomacy Foundation is organising a panel discussion aimed at exploring the role of these two actors in shaping the new world order. The event aims to analyse and understand the dynamics of relations between the world's two largest economies and their impact on geopolitical stability.

The discussion will be contributed by Ihor Lytvyn, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to China (1999-2001), Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian-Chinese Strategic Partnership Association, Petro Shevchenko, analyst, author on LB.ua, Alina Hrytsenko, Chief Consultant of the National Institute for Strategic Studies, Anastasia Chalenko, Project Manager of the Civil Diplomacy Foundation.

In the context of current political relations between the US and China, experts will discuss possible military risks around Taiwan and the Korean Peninsula, as well as the factor of India's growing economy in China's further development. Whether India will play the role of a "diversifier" of political and economic risks for the US? What are the key economic challenges facing both countries, and what risks arise with increasing tensions between them?

In addition, experts will also discuss possible changes in economic and political relations between the EU, the US and China, especially in case the new US leadership adopts a policy of isolationism. Ukraine's place in the modern international security architecture, its role in ensuring international stability, and possible ways to restore strategic partnerships with China while maintaining relations with the United States will also be an essential issue.

The International Charitable Organization “Civil Diplomacy Foundation” is a public authority designed to use public communication channels to defend and promote the realization of Ukrainian national interests.