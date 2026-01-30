New Era in Energy and Sustainability: Schneider Electric Announces Resource Advisor+

SE Advisory Services, Schneider Electric’s global consulting practice, today announced the launch of Resource Advisor+, a next-generation intelligent energy and sustainability management platform.

The Resource Advisor+ platform and its suite of products are powered by AI-driven workflows and transform how organizations turn energy and sustainability data into practical action. A single platform and set of specialized products replace fragmented tools and disconnected data with a unified, multi-product experience in one intelligent ecosystem, enabling seamless product integration for emissions and energy management, sustainable supply chains, climate risk, and sustainability reporting. The Resource Advisor+ ecosystem serves as an intelligent command center that allows companies to unify data, accelerate decision-making, and rapidly deploy energy and sustainability initiatives across the business.

Sera: The Advantages of Resource Advisor+

Sera is the leading AI agent within Resource Advisor+, acting as a proactive digital partner that interprets user needs and coordinates a team of specialized agents operating in the background. This coordination sets Resource Advisor+ apart, as it leverages SE Advisory Intelligence—an proprietary knowledge layer that codifies two decades of Schneider Electric’s consulting experience into proven methods and real-world operational constraints. Sera and its team apply this embedded expertise to turn complex data into clear, actionable recommendations, enabling users to navigate energy and sustainability with unprecedented speed and confidence. Resource Advisor+ and Sera deliver three distinct advantages to companies:

Context and accuracy: Sera’s recommendations are grounded in decades of institutional experience, ensuring the technical rigor and operational viability of every insight.

Energy-efficient AI by design: Resource Advisor+ uses energy-saving models and “carbon-aware” computing to ensure that the AI infrastructure supports sustainability, in line with Schneider Electric’s commitments as one of the world’s most sustainable companies.

Collaborative intelligence: The platform integrates human expertise and proprietary knowledge directly into workflows, creating a value engine where human experience makes AI smarter, and smarter AI allows consultants and clients to focus on strategic action.

“Today we mark an exciting milestone as we realize our vision for an AI-first strategy,” said Steve Wilhite, Executive Vice President of the global Energy & Sustainability practice at SE Advisory Services. “Resource Advisor+ offers companies an entirely new way to manage energy and sustainability, built on SE Advisory Intelligence and a network of agentic AI capabilities. By automating complexity and turning data into practical action, Resource Advisor+ enables users to accelerate both energy optimization and decarbonization, and reflects a fundamental shift in how we help clients achieve meaningful, enterprise-wide outcomes.”

The Resource Advisor+ ecosystem debuts with two new products—Carbon Performance and Supply Chain—and later this year will be expanded with two additional sustainability products: Climate Risk and Reporting and Compliance, as well as products for energy management and efficiency. The EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor cloud platform, which helps businesses track and optimize energy and sustainability performance, remains available for customer use and purchase.

The new Carbon Performance product turns emissions tracking into actionable enterprise-wide decarbonization. It provides auditable calculations aligned with the GHG Protocol for Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, enables companies to set targets, model emissions-reduction scenarios, and manage initiatives through Sera, which delivers decision-ready carbon analytics.

The Supply Chain product (formerly Zeigo Hub) helps reduce Scope 3 emissions in global supply chains while engaging suppliers in decarbonization at scale. The product offers flexible data collection, a personalized supplier experience, and structured recommendations that drive adoption and deliver measurable progress in emissions reduction for both corporate sponsors and suppliers.

“As organizations face increasing pressure to turn sustainability ambitions into measurable action, platforms that unify data, intelligence, and execution are becoming essential,” said Amy Cravens, Research Director for Sustainability and ESG Software at IDC. “Resource Advisor+ from Schneider Electric reflects a significant evolution in sustainability management, combining deep domain expertise with AI-driven workflows. With embedded advisory intelligence, Schneider Electric is helping enterprises move beyond reporting to faster, more confident decisions that connect energy, emissions, and supply-chain sustainability to real business outcomes.”

About SE Advisory Services

SE Advisory Services helps organizations turn ambitious sustainability, energy, and digitalization goals into measurable outcomes. Backed by Schneider Electric—one of the world’s most sustainable companies—the service combines deep expertise, global delivery, and AI-powered software to drive transformation across energy and risk management, decarbonization, nature-based solutions, operational efficiency, and digital transformation. Operating in more than 100 countries, SE Advisory Services turns complex challenges into competitive advantage for its clients.

SEadvisoryservices.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global leader in energy technologies that delivers efficiency and sustainability through electrification, automation, and digitalization of industry, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and power grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, improving productivity, resilience, and environmental performance. The company’s portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-centric architectures, AI-based systems, digital services, and expert consulting. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in more than 100 countries, Schneider Electric consistently ranks among the world’s most sustainable companies.

www.se.com