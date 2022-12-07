Press Conferences

09:03 07.12.2022

Music rehabilitation is of use for servicemen in Ukraine – composer Khmara

4 min read

 

KYIV. Dec 7 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The issue of music therapy for the rehabilitation of military personnel in Ukraine is important more than ever, the pianist and composer, Yevhen Khmara, has said.

"The issue of music therapy is becoming important not only for children. Today, many military people, who need rehabilitation and spiritual music rehabilitation, return from the front. That is why I am launching this project for the military," he said at a press conference hosted by the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency on Tuesday, December 6.

According to the musician, an experiment conducted with a small group of military personnel confirmed that music rehabilitation is necessary.

"I really hope that there will be a large number of such concerts. And not only in Kyiv. This project will take place in other cities of Ukraine as well," he said.

The composer also said that the implementation of the idea of music therapy requires cooperation with the government and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The term "music therapy" is completely new and unpopular in Ukraine, while in the United States it has been known since World War II and is currently used.

"In the U.S., it is a part of the rehabilitation program for the military. Therefore, I really believe that we can cooperate with the government, but for this we need to work out a lot of bureaucratic issues," Khmara said.

The musician also announced his two concerts next Sunday in Kyiv, accompanied by the orchestra of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which will take place even if a power outage occurs – since there is a generator – and in the case of an air raid alert – since there is enough space for all spectators in the bomb shelter.

According to Khmara, he will soon perform "in a relatively hot point – Zaporizhia."

"I love this city... And in order to give a little faith [in victory] to people, I am going there and most likely it will be an absolutely acoustic concert, just on the piano... There will be not only my music, people will sing there, and I will accompany them. On December 17. I am anticipating this day," the musician said.

He also spoke about his plans to hold concerts in the EU countries this year, 95% of which will be organized for charity.

"We continue to raise funds for our AFU to remind the world that there is such a country Ukraine and this country is in war today," the musician said.

Khamara also said that the legendary concert piano, on which he often played, was destroyed during the Russian occupation of Bucha in Kyiv region.

"It was the largest concert piano, non-stationary, which could be moved... It was in the premises with other musical instruments in Bucha... The piano was completely destroyed. It was used at all big concerts of artists such as Elton John in the Ukraine Palace, at jazz festival in Lviv. For me personally, as a composer and a musician, it was a living creature and it was very painful for me. But at the same time, given how much Ukrainians lose... I am grateful that this is material loss. There will be a new piano. And we will charge it with positive energy, and all world stars will come to us, and they will play on the new piano, " he said.

During the full-scale war, the musician's charitable concerts helped to raise money for the purchase of eight cars, one emergency medical vehicle and two buses for the front, a part of the funds were transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and UNITED24.

Tags: #military #music

MORE ABOUT

18:21 10.11.2022
UK to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 25,000 winter kits for military

UK to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 25,000 winter kits for military

16:53 16.09.2022
MFA urges partners to continue military support for Ukraine

MFA urges partners to continue military support for Ukraine

12:54 16.09.2022
Belgium to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance, incl machine guns and ammunition

Belgium to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance, incl machine guns and ammunition

10:46 16.09.2022
New package of US military assistance to Ukraine is $600 mln, total amount of Western countries' obligations exceeds EUR 36 bln

New package of US military assistance to Ukraine is $600 mln, total amount of Western countries' obligations exceeds EUR 36 bln

16:15 09.09.2022
Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

14:31 09.09.2022
Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

16:44 05.09.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

18:57 22.08.2022
EU plans to train Ukrainian soldiers in one of neighboring countries of Ukraine – Borrell

EU plans to train Ukrainian soldiers in one of neighboring countries of Ukraine – Borrell

09:52 12.08.2022
Zelensky urges military experts to talk less about details of Ukraine's defense plans

Zelensky urges military experts to talk less about details of Ukraine's defense plans

14:15 11.07.2022
More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Russia inflicts at least EUR 34.6 mln damage to Ukraine's ecosystem in nine months – Office for recording environmental crimes

Ukraine's increased military subjectivity contributes to increase in military-technical aid, change in its range – expert

NACP determines corruption risks in limiting circulation of medicines under martial law, patients warn about risks of artificial market redistribution

Chechen diaspora intends to return to their homeland after de-occupation, preparing congress in late November

Chechen diaspora intends to return to their homeland after de-occupation, preparing congress in late November

Ukraine already should be launching projects for deep processing of agri products for post-war economy restoration

Ukraine continues to create stroke treatment centers, introduce new advanced therapies – experts

Architects demand to restore access to Unified State Electronic System in construction sector

Electronic service e-Cherha for truck drivers to be launched in test mode late Oct

Increase in number of cancer diagnoses expected in Ukraine in post-war period - experts

AD
AD
AD
AD