Music rehabilitation is of use for servicemen in Ukraine – composer Khmara

KYIV. Dec 7 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The issue of music therapy for the rehabilitation of military personnel in Ukraine is important more than ever, the pianist and composer, Yevhen Khmara, has said.

"The issue of music therapy is becoming important not only for children. Today, many military people, who need rehabilitation and spiritual music rehabilitation, return from the front. That is why I am launching this project for the military," he said at a press conference hosted by the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency on Tuesday, December 6.

According to the musician, an experiment conducted with a small group of military personnel confirmed that music rehabilitation is necessary.

"I really hope that there will be a large number of such concerts. And not only in Kyiv. This project will take place in other cities of Ukraine as well," he said.

The composer also said that the implementation of the idea of music therapy requires cooperation with the government and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The term "music therapy" is completely new and unpopular in Ukraine, while in the United States it has been known since World War II and is currently used.

"In the U.S., it is a part of the rehabilitation program for the military. Therefore, I really believe that we can cooperate with the government, but for this we need to work out a lot of bureaucratic issues," Khmara said.

The musician also announced his two concerts next Sunday in Kyiv, accompanied by the orchestra of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which will take place even if a power outage occurs – since there is a generator – and in the case of an air raid alert – since there is enough space for all spectators in the bomb shelter.

According to Khmara, he will soon perform "in a relatively hot point – Zaporizhia."

"I love this city... And in order to give a little faith [in victory] to people, I am going there and most likely it will be an absolutely acoustic concert, just on the piano... There will be not only my music, people will sing there, and I will accompany them. On December 17. I am anticipating this day," the musician said.

He also spoke about his plans to hold concerts in the EU countries this year, 95% of which will be organized for charity.

"We continue to raise funds for our AFU to remind the world that there is such a country Ukraine and this country is in war today," the musician said.

Khamara also said that the legendary concert piano, on which he often played, was destroyed during the Russian occupation of Bucha in Kyiv region.

"It was the largest concert piano, non-stationary, which could be moved... It was in the premises with other musical instruments in Bucha... The piano was completely destroyed. It was used at all big concerts of artists such as Elton John in the Ukraine Palace, at jazz festival in Lviv. For me personally, as a composer and a musician, it was a living creature and it was very painful for me. But at the same time, given how much Ukrainians lose... I am grateful that this is material loss. There will be a new piano. And we will charge it with positive energy, and all world stars will come to us, and they will play on the new piano, " he said.

During the full-scale war, the musician's charitable concerts helped to raise money for the purchase of eight cars, one emergency medical vehicle and two buses for the front, a part of the funds were transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and UNITED24.