Press Conferences

14:36 03.12.2020

U.S. State Department Special Representative for Ukraine to be returned - Arestovych

2 min read

KYIV. Dec 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) –Oleksiy Arestovych, non-staff advisor to the Head of the President's Office on strategic communications in the field of national security and defense, announced the planned return of the post of special representative of the State Department of the United States for Ukraine, which was occupied by Kurt Walker in 2017-2019.

"There is strong support, so far informal, from Britain and the United States. The talk is about the fact that there will be a new United States special envoy for Donbas, that is, this post is institutionally returning. There are several statements by the French and German Foreign Ministries that Ukraine is making strong consistent steps on the implementation of agreements, and Russia is not doing this," Arestovych told reporters after the press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Kyiv on Thursday.

He also said that the future administration of United States President-elect Joe Biden is already considering the possibility of introducing tougher sanctions against the Russian Federation. "In the future Biden administration, many people say informally that sanctions will be imposed on Russia, which do not constrain, but cripple, break. Many people say that for every death of our soldier, artillery fire should be opened," Arestovych said.

In addition, he said that on December 10, a meeting will be held at the level of the heads of EU states, where sanctions against the Russian Federation will be automatically extended. "The point is that they may even be strengthened after this demarche, after Russia once again showed that it is a state that does not fulfill international agreements at the highest level. Putin actually signed these agreements in Paris, and who did not fulfill them? President Zelensky gave a year to fulfill them. Who is to blame? The Russians," the advisor said.

Arestovych said that Russia accuses France and Germany, the participants of the Normandy format, of playing the role of mediator in an inappropriate way and playing along with Ukraine. "In fact, Russia wants to get out not only from Minsk, but also from the Normandy format now," he said.

Tags: #usa #representative #conference #special
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:50 03.12.2020
Necessary to resume work of commission on Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership - expert

Necessary to resume work of commission on Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership - expert

16:30 03.12.2020
Cooperation between Ukraine, U.S. not matter of cooperation with IMF - expert on possible appointment of Markarova as ambassador

Cooperation between Ukraine, U.S. not matter of cooperation with IMF - expert on possible appointment of Markarova as ambassador

15:03 03.12.2020
Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

12:00 01.12.2020
United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

16:06 30.11.2020
Ukrainians most trust ATO veterans, volunteers, army, doctors - poll

Ukrainians most trust ATO veterans, volunteers, army, doctors - poll

15:04 30.11.2020
Some 25.9% of Ukrainians ready to support Servant of People in parliamentarian elections, 22.1% - European Solidarity, 15.9% - Batkivschyna – poll

Some 25.9% of Ukrainians ready to support Servant of People in parliamentarian elections, 22.1% - European Solidarity, 15.9% - Batkivschyna – poll

14:32 30.11.2020
Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians believe country not able to cope with COVID-19 epidemic on its own – poll

Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians believe country not able to cope with COVID-19 epidemic on its own – poll

13:24 23.11.2020
Second round of mayoral elections in some cities on Nov 22 held in accordance with standards, but technologies of voters' bribery used in five cities - CVU

Second round of mayoral elections in some cities on Nov 22 held in accordance with standards, but technologies of voters' bribery used in five cities - CVU

12:48 23.11.2020
U.S. destroyer USS Donald Cook heading to Black Sea

U.S. destroyer USS Donald Cook heading to Black Sea

16:37 21.11.2020
For vision of Euromaidan to be realized Ukraine must continue fighting against corruption – U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kvien

For vision of Euromaidan to be realized Ukraine must continue fighting against corruption – U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kvien

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Lockdown in Dec-Jan to postpone recovery of malls to 2019 indicators for one year and a half – expert

Vacancy of Rustler Group's malls in Ukraine may increase to 25% during possible lockdown in Dec-Jan

Demand for installation of solar power plants in 2020 drops significantly – market players

Amount of claims of renewable energy generation against SOE Guaranteed Buyer reaches UAH 1 bln – solar energy association head

Disconnection of TIU Canada's 10.5 MW SPP located at NFP lies in plane of business dispute – solar energy association head

Annual losses of electricity in worn-out networks estimated at UAH 20 bln – EDS representative

CVU records many cases of black PR before second round of elections

Ex-head of Space Agency Usov declares blocking reforms in space industry, asks President to deal with situation

Mayoral candidates use weekend quarantine theme to attract voters before runoff – CVU

Human rights activists propose to disband Berdiansk Correctional Facility No.77

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD