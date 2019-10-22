State of Dnipro River critical, comprehensive program to save river needed – head of ecological council

KYIV. Oct 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Chairman of the National Ecological Council and Head of the Association of Fishermen of Ukraine Oleksandr Chystiakov has said that the state of the Dnipro River is critical.

"The state of the Dnipro River is critical, it no longer roars, it groans. The river is simply dying. It all started with the fact that the greatest river was blocked by dams. It lost its own flow and is not able to wash away what gets in there. And along the banks of the Dnipro River there are megacities and chemical plants with their effluents," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

Chystiakov said that the problems of the Dnipro River should be settled, including in the context of the problems of its tributaries.

"More than 10,000 small rivers have disappeared from the map over the years of independence... Algae bloom, they grow shallow and then disappear," he added.

So, according to Chystiakov, if we do not address the problems of the Irpen River near Kyiv, then it will disappear in five years.

"Regarding the Dnipro River, there are 56 shoals only in the Kyiv water area, on which you can stand knee-deep in the water," he said.

In addition, wastewater was identified as one of the problems, which, according to Chystiakov, more than 2.5 billion cubic meters were discharged into water bodies in 2018 (a third of them are untreated).

"The Dnipro River blooms with every color of the rainbow every year," Chystiakov said.

In this regard, the public figure proposes to force all local councils to bring their legal acts in line with the Water and Land Code.

"It is necessary to introduce a comprehensive program to save the Dnipro River and remove all shore depositions and shoals, as well as other existing threats," Chystiakov said.