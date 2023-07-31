Ukraine interested in attracting Slovak investors to development of renewable energy in Zakarpattia – Energy Ministry

Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Yaroslav Demchenkov and First State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of Slovakia Peter Svec have discussed the possibility of expanding the activity of Slovak business in Zakarpattia region, in particular, in the field of expanding the potential of wind generation.

"There is a strong export-import potential between our countries, we are working on expanding energy corridors and creating infrastructure projects of common interest, both in the electric power industry and in the gas sector, including renewable gases," Demchenkov said during the meeting.

According to the ministry, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 200 enterprises from other regions of the country have relocated to Zakarpattia, because of which the level of electricity consumption in the region is growing.

"So, it is necessary to focus on additional capacities, creating balancing systems, strengthening networks, implementing new infrastructure projects, as well as developing the production of equipment necessary to accelerate the green transition," the ministry stressed.

The ministry said public hearings were recently held in one of the communities of Zakarpattia region, where the idea of creating a wind park to cover their own demand and export electricity was positively received.

"The potential of bioenergy is also being studied," the ministry added.