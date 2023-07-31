Investments

18:52 31.07.2023

Ukraine interested in attracting Slovak investors to development of renewable energy in Zakarpattia – Energy Ministry

2 min read
Ukraine interested in attracting Slovak investors to development of renewable energy in Zakarpattia – Energy Ministry

Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Yaroslav Demchenkov and First State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of Slovakia Peter Svec have discussed the possibility of expanding the activity of Slovak business in Zakarpattia region, in particular, in the field of expanding the potential of wind generation.

"There is a strong export-import potential between our countries, we are working on expanding energy corridors and creating infrastructure projects of common interest, both in the electric power industry and in the gas sector, including renewable gases," Demchenkov said during the meeting.

According to the ministry, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 200 enterprises from other regions of the country have relocated to Zakarpattia, because of which the level of electricity consumption in the region is growing.

"So, it is necessary to focus on additional capacities, creating balancing systems, strengthening networks, implementing new infrastructure projects, as well as developing the production of equipment necessary to accelerate the green transition," the ministry stressed.

The ministry said public hearings were recently held in one of the communities of Zakarpattia region, where the idea of creating a wind park to cover their own demand and export electricity was positively received.

"The potential of bioenergy is also being studied," the ministry added.

Tags: #ukraine #energy #slovakia

MORE ABOUT

18:53 31.07.2023
Ukraine, Croatia agree on use of Croatian ports for grain export

Ukraine, Croatia agree on use of Croatian ports for grain export

10:22 31.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Protecting energy infrastructure in autumn-winter is top priority

Zelenskyy: Protecting energy infrastructure in autumn-winter is top priority

14:14 28.07.2023
Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

09:57 28.07.2023
Ukrenergo expects to do without power outages in Aug amid extremely limited generation capacities

Ukrenergo expects to do without power outages in Aug amid extremely limited generation capacities

18:48 26.07.2023
NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

20:13 25.07.2023
Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

18:17 25.07.2023
Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

11:19 25.07.2023
Lithuania proposes to EC to support Ukrainian agricultural exports through port of Baltic States

Lithuania proposes to EC to support Ukrainian agricultural exports through port of Baltic States

09:31 25.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully prepared for EU membership talks

Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully prepared for EU membership talks

13:36 21.07.2023
Ukrenergo will hold first joint auction for export of 200 MW of electricity to Slovakia on July 23

Ukrenergo will hold first joint auction for export of 200 MW of electricity to Slovakia on July 23

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Necessary to provide war risk insurance for foreign investors

French Foreign Minister announces creation of insurance mechanism to cover investments in Ukraine against war-related risks

Ukraine to attract $8 bln from South Korean EDCF on preferential terms – Ministry of Economy

Ukraine needs $250 bln of foreign capital for fast recovery in five years - EBRD

Zelenskyy invites Icelandic business to invest in Ukraine's green energy projects

LATEST

Kraytex-Service invests UAH 400 mln in launch of production at facilities of Vinnytsiabytkhim

Shmyhal: Govt allocates UAH 40 bln to invest in Ukrainian UAV manufacturers in 2023

Canadian Fairfax Financial Holdings buys 7.1% stake in Ovostar

DTEK plans to invest $120-130 mln in gas production in 2023

Ryanair may build maintenance infrastructure in Ukraine worth $500 mln after war

Kronospan invests EUR 20 mln in logistics center near Kyiv

USAID AGRO to invest over UAH 70 mln in irrigation modernization projects, extend this program

Naftogaz announces start of voting to obtain investor consent for restructuring of 2022/2026 eurobonds

Export Credit Agency of Italy confirms its readiness to insure investments of Italian companies in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Necessary to provide war risk insurance for foreign investors

AD
AD
AD
AD