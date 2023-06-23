Investments

Zelenskyy: Necessary to provide war risk insurance for foreign investors

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it a top priority to implement agreements on insurance of war risks for investors and to help the first companies enter Ukraine under these security guarantees.

On Friday, "we systematized the results of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London with our parliamentarians and members of the government," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

"Tens of billions of dollars of direct budget support. Five hundred companies ready to invest in Ukraine. Effective mechanisms for the confiscation of Russian assets to compensate for the damage caused," he said.

"We continue to work to protect businesses from officials, improve the investment climate and ensure equal conditions for all participants," Zelenskyy also wrote.

