Zelenskyy invites Icelandic business to invest in Ukraine's green energy projects

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir, during which he invited Icelandic business to invest in Ukraine's green energy projects.

"I had a meeting with Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir today. […] We also discussed the progress and prospects of the reconstruction of Ukraine. I emphasized the prospects of using Iceland's experience in the field of "green" energy and invited Icelandic business to invest in relevant projects in our country already now," the head of state said on the Telegram channel.

The parties also discussed the work to bring Russia to justice for war crimes committed in Ukraine and considered the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"Since the first days of full-scale Russian aggression, Reykjavik has been actively supporting Ukraine. […] I'm grateful to the Government and people, all Icelanders for their support. We appreciate that Iceland helps us politically, financially, in humanitarian and other directions," Zelenskyy said.

The presidential press service said that the head of state informed the head of the Icelandic government about the situation at the frontline.

Attention was also paid to the measures taken to create a register of losses caused by Russian aggression and a full-fledged compensation mechanism, in particular in the context of preparations for the Fourth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik.

The parties also discussed the issue of nuclear security, which is deliberately jeopardized by Russia's attacks on civilian nuclear facilities in Ukraine and the seizure of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant by the aggressor. It was stated that this situation creates an immediate nuclear threat far beyond the borders of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy separately raised the issue of the importance of the recognition by the Icelandic Parliament of the Holodomor Famine as genocide of the Ukrainian people. The first steps towards this have already been taken by official Reykjavik.

As a result of the meeting, the Joint Declaration of the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Iceland was signed.