17:49 20.05.2025

Zelenskyy after conversation with Mertz: We coordinate contacts, steps as much as possible, it is important to maintain unity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Mertz discussed the position of U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders on ways to achieve peace in Europe and stressed maximum coordination of actions and the importance of unity between partners.

"An important conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Mertz. Thanked for the strong and constructive position on supporting Ukraine. We discussed our conversation yesterday with President Trump, as well as today's conversations with European leaders," Zelenskyy said in Telegram on Tuesday.

Following the conversation, the president said: "We are coordinating all our contacts and steps as much as possible. It is crucial to maintain unity between all partners and seek solutions that can truly end this war with a just peace."

According to him, the parties also talked about the restoration of Ukraine after the end of the war. "We must think about this now and have a clear plan that will help bring real peace closer now and support it later. We will work together to implement everything. Thank you for your support," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

