DFC to raise $250 mln to help finance SME support programs in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will raise $250 million to help finance programs to support small- and medium-sized enterprises in Ukraine in 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced.

"The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation is ready to support Ukrainian business. Today, DFC Director Scott Nathan announced at our meeting that the corporation will raise $250 million this year to help finance programs to support small and medium-sized enterprises. In total, DFC plans to mobilize up to $1 billion in support of the Ukrainian economy," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

The prime minister said that at the meeting the parties discussed instruments for attracting investments, and also separately raised issues of launching the stock market in Ukraine.