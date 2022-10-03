Investments

11:39 03.10.2022

Naftogaz intends to increase capital investments in gas exploration, production by approximately 15% in 2023

In 2023, NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine intends to increase capital investments in gas exploration and production by approximately 15% compared to the current year, Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"We expect to increase investments in gas exploration and production by approximately 15%, including 3D seismic," he said during his visit to Lviv region.

He said that these are the internal calculations of the company.

"The financial plan for 2023 has not yet been approved by the government, but internal approvals so far provide for such indicators," he said.

At the same time, Vitrenko said that the company is using every opportunity to increase gas production.

According to him, the level of Ukrainian gas production at the end of the year will be about 18 billion cubic meters instead of the "traditional 20 billion cubic meters."

At the same time, Oleksandr Sendeha, head of Naftogaz division Lvivgazvydobuvannia, said that it would come out at the end of the year with an increase in production by approximately 2% compared to 2021 – from 770 million cubic meters to 790 million cubic meters, in September, production growth was more than 4%.

As reported with reference to Vitrenko, production by private companies in 2022 fell by 11% due to the war, by the state – by 2%.

