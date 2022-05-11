Investments

18:59 11.05.2022

Economy Ministry to develop transfer of forcibly seized objects of property rights of Russia, its residents to state

Economy Ministry to develop transfer of forcibly seized objects of property rights of Russia, its residents to state

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the Ministry of Economy to develop a procedure for transferring the forcibly seized objects of property rights of the Russian Federation and its residents to the state enterprise National Investment Fund of Ukraine on the right of economic management.

According to resolution No. 552 of May 10, the Ministry of Economy was instructed within two weeks to submit for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers the procedure for transferring the forcibly seized objects of property rights of Russia and its residents to the state enterprise National Investment Fund of Ukraine on the right of economic management in accordance with the law on the main principles for the forced seizure of objects of property rights of the Russian Federation and its residents in Ukraine.

As reported, on May 10, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to transfer all Russian assets on the territory of Ukraine to the National Investment Fund state enterprise.

