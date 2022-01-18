Investments

11:33 18.01.2022

Naftogaz Teplo invites local businesses to supply biofuel to CHPPs

2 min read
Naftogaz Teplo invites local businesses to supply biofuel to CHPPs

Naftogaz Teplo LLC, a subsidiary of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, which manages Novoyavorivska and Novorozdilska combined heat and power plants (CHPP, Lviv region) and is awaiting the transfer of six larger state-owned CHPPs to its management, intends to actively cooperate with local businesses on a long-term purchase of bio-raw materials in order to reduce natural gas consumption, head of the company Vitaliy Mykhaile said.

"We are now in the mode of formulating a partnership model: there is, for example, a local small business that will know that a company needs a certain amount of bio-raw materials annually to produce heat and electricity. Let it be wood chips or straw, in the production of which entrepreneurs can invest and build a sustainable business," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Mykhaile added that it could also be specially recycled garbage.

He stressed the company's readiness to enter into long-term contracts, for example, for 10 years, so that partners could invest in the development of their business.

According to the head of Naftogaz Teplo, the company itself does not intend to enter these areas on its own, but will focus on modernizing CHPPs and increasing their efficiency.

He also said that Naftogaz Teplo intends to simplify and make transparent the conditions for connecting to heat and electricity where it provides such services.

Asked about the possibility of joining efforts with another subsidiary of Naftogaz - Naftogaz Ukrainy, which supplies gas to the population, the head of Naftogaz Teplo said that "there are such ideas."

"They have not been developed yet. But I think the potential synergy will be great," he said.

Tags: #naftogaz #biofuel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:52 14.01.2022
Naftogaz concerned about risks of balancing GTS

Naftogaz concerned about risks of balancing GTS

16:26 03.01.2022
European Commission receives complaint from Naftogaz about dominant position of Gazprom in EU gas market

European Commission receives complaint from Naftogaz about dominant position of Gazprom in EU gas market

14:35 31.12.2021
Naftogaz wins appeal in Slovak Constitutional Court within IUGAS case

Naftogaz wins appeal in Slovak Constitutional Court within IUGAS case

11:58 23.12.2021
Gas imports depends on demand of industrial consumers, daily volumes of its supply via GTS – Naftogaz head

Gas imports depends on demand of industrial consumers, daily volumes of its supply via GTS – Naftogaz head

11:33 23.12.2021
Naftogaz's own gas in UGS facilities enough to provide households, budget-funded consumers with gas – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz's own gas in UGS facilities enough to provide households, budget-funded consumers with gas – Naftogaz head

14:15 22.12.2021
Naftogaz files complaint with European Commission over misuse of dominant market position by Gazprom

Naftogaz files complaint with European Commission over misuse of dominant market position by Gazprom

11:49 17.12.2021
Naftogaz ready to import coal if necessary - head of company

Naftogaz ready to import coal if necessary - head of company

17:28 29.11.2021
Only balancing group members to get gas for public from Naftogaz

Only balancing group members to get gas for public from Naftogaz

17:04 09.11.2021
Naftogaz wants to remain owner of Ukrnafta without Kolomoisky, not vice versa

Naftogaz wants to remain owner of Ukrnafta without Kolomoisky, not vice versa

14:22 08.11.2021
Naftogaz asks German regulator to involve it in Nord Stream 2 certification process

Naftogaz asks German regulator to involve it in Nord Stream 2 certification process

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PrivatBank starts talking about its privatization in 2024 for sky-high price

Economy Ministry to consider first two projects on 'investment nannies' for almost $100 mln – premier

ZTMC returns to state ownership: decision of appellate court comes into legal force – SPF

Total investment in aircraft construction development in Ukraine until 2030 to reach over UAH 34 bln - Shmyhal

Airbus sees potential in Ukraine for creating new air carrier

LATEST

Naftogaz Teplo allows IPO or attraction of strategic investor in future

Austria's Head Group gets permit to build plant in Vinnytsia - deputy mayor

UDP developer regards seizure of Bilshovyk shares after winning privatization auction as pressure on business, investors

Dunaya Resort Ukraine resort city will open in May 2023

UIA not interested in investing in cargo fleet

Nova Poshta plans to grow by over 20% in 2022, increase its investment budget 1.5-fold – co-owner

Zelensky signs law on unblocking state subsidies to foreign subjects of cinematography when making films in Ukraine

Farmak invests over $1.2 mln in MedTech, HealthCare projects and startups

Investments in real estate in Kyiv amount to $50.4 mln in Dec 2021

Company of ATB co-owner invests $5 mln in Ukrainian robotics startup Deus Robots

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD