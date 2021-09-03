Investments

15:04 03.09.2021

Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

During his working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with top investors, representatives of venture funds and Silicon Valley accelerators, and urged them to actively cooperate with Ukraine, the website of the head of state reported on Friday.

"Our country is rapidly transforming and adopting innovations. Over the past year, we have managed to make a real breakthrough in the digital sphere. At the same time, we still need to do a lot," Zelensky said noting that over the past two years, Ukraine has made a huge leap towards creating a digital state, and the Ukrainian IT sector has significant potential, especially in human resources.

Zelensky is convinced that Ukraine also has a high potential for developing its own products, and it is necessary to provide conditions for implementing it. "For that, we are creating one of the best tax and legal frameworks for IT companies – Diia City," he said.

According to the President, thanks to its implementation, the income of the IT industry in Ukraine in three to five years may increase from $6 billion to $16.5 billion per year. The share of the Ukrainian IT sector would expand to 10% of GDP. The number of jobs in the IT industry is expected to grow by 450,000 by 2025.

Zelensky assured that Ukraine would exercise as much as possible assistance to foreign and Ukrainian investors: the special legal framework is aimed at creating companies in our country with a capitalization of more than $100 million, which will be residents of Ukraine.

Zelensky said that the state is ready to address the concerns of investors and cooperate with them, and Ukraine is very flexible in changing legislation and will facilitate investments.

"Ukraine is open for investments in the IT sector in cooperation with U.S. businesses. We want your business to be interested not only in the possibilities of opening representative offices in Ukraine, but also in investing in Ukrainian innovative products," the President said, addressing the event participants.

It is noted that representatives of investors and venture funds noted the high level of Ukrainian IT specialists and their huge potential.

Tags: #usa #investments #zelensky
