Naftogaz has invested $580 mln in hydrocarbon production in Egypt over 15 years

Over 15 years, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has invested about $580 million in the production of concessional oil and gas fields of hydrocarbons in Egypt, said First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the company Serhiy Pereloma.

"We plan to develop this area in the future and, accordingly, to increase the volume of hydrocarbon production," he wrote on his Facebook page following a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic Ayman Elgammal.

According to him, the joint company of the NJSC and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) - Petrosannan Company - were able to significantly increase the production of hydrocarbons in the Alam El Shawish East Western Desert this year. In particular, work has begun to increase hydrocarbon recovery by flooding an oil reservoir of one of the main fields, an intensive well workover campaign has been carried out, and significant results have been achieved during hydraulic fracturing operations.

"We plan to expand this successful experience. We are looking for ways not only to increase oil and gas production, but also new opportunities for their further transportation," Pereloma said.

He also said that the Petrosannan Company has provided the Egyptian Coptic Church in Asyut governorate with geological data that will help drill new wells to supply the farms with fresh water.