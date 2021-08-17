Investments

12:09 17.08.2021

Naftogaz has invested $580 mln in hydrocarbon production in Egypt over 15 years

2 min read
Naftogaz has invested $580 mln in hydrocarbon production in Egypt over 15 years

Over 15 years, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has invested about $580 million in the production of concessional oil and gas fields of hydrocarbons in Egypt, said First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the company Serhiy Pereloma.

"We plan to develop this area in the future and, accordingly, to increase the volume of hydrocarbon production," he wrote on his Facebook page following a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic Ayman Elgammal.

According to him, the joint company of the NJSC and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) - Petrosannan Company - were able to significantly increase the production of hydrocarbons in the Alam El Shawish East Western Desert this year. In particular, work has begun to increase hydrocarbon recovery by flooding an oil reservoir of one of the main fields, an intensive well workover campaign has been carried out, and significant results have been achieved during hydraulic fracturing operations.

"We plan to expand this successful experience. We are looking for ways not only to increase oil and gas production, but also new opportunities for their further transportation," Pereloma said.

He also said that the Petrosannan Company has provided the Egyptian Coptic Church in Asyut governorate with geological data that will help drill new wells to supply the farms with fresh water.

Tags: #naftogaz #egypt
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:44 27.07.2021
Naftogaz could see UAH 105 bln of losses instead of declared profit of UAH 12.6 bln in Q1 2021 – head

Naftogaz could see UAH 105 bln of losses instead of declared profit of UAH 12.6 bln in Q1 2021 – head

17:19 24.07.2021
Naftogaz's head: Proposals to preserve transit in exchange for unprofitable gas purchases for Ukraine are unacceptable

Naftogaz's head: Proposals to preserve transit in exchange for unprofitable gas purchases for Ukraine are unacceptable

14:26 16.07.2021
Since July 2020, some 1.3 mln Ukrainian tourists visit Egypt, about 30 cases of COVID-19 recorded

Since July 2020, some 1.3 mln Ukrainian tourists visit Egypt, about 30 cases of COVID-19 recorded

10:08 15.07.2021
Since July 2020, some 1.3 mln Ukrainian tourists visit Egypt, about 30 cases of COVID-19 recorded

Since July 2020, some 1.3 mln Ukrainian tourists visit Egypt, about 30 cases of COVID-19 recorded

11:49 08.07.2021
Egypt to launch mobile travel app – Minister of Tourism and Antiquities

Egypt to launch mobile travel app – Minister of Tourism and Antiquities

11:36 06.07.2021
Court stops NACP's order to Naftogaz Supervisory Board demanding to terminate contract with Vitrenko

Court stops NACP's order to Naftogaz Supervisory Board demanding to terminate contract with Vitrenko

10:54 30.06.2021
All new museums in Egypt to have Ukrainian audio guides – Egypt's Minister of Tourism & Antiquities

All new museums in Egypt to have Ukrainian audio guides – Egypt's Minister of Tourism & Antiquities

12:52 29.06.2021
Naftogaz ready to take ownership and management of state-owned CHPPs - Vitrenko

Naftogaz ready to take ownership and management of state-owned CHPPs - Vitrenko

12:26 25.06.2021
Naftogaz revises drilling plans to increase gas production - Vitrenko

Naftogaz revises drilling plans to increase gas production - Vitrenko

13:08 24.06.2021
Completion of construction of Nord Stream 2 does not mean that pipeline will work – Naftogaz head

Completion of construction of Nord Stream 2 does not mean that pipeline will work – Naftogaz head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

Ukraine, EU sign memo on partnership in critical raw materials, batteries

Integrated development of critical materials may attract up to EUR 10 bln to Ukraine in first period – Shmyhal

Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

LATEST

Investors transfer funds for privatization of 18 objects of Ukrspyrt - head of enterprise

Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

Chinese Ambassador optimistic about prospects of Ukrainian-Chinese relations

Investments in reconstruction of Central Bus Station in Kyiv amount to UAH 100 mln

DTEK focuses on plans to invest in renewable energy generation in Europe – Kuniсkis

Yaroslavsky's DMZ implementing investment program for $ 400 mln - advisor to CEO

Ukraine, EU sign memo on partnership in critical raw materials, batteries

Integrated development of critical materials may attract up to EUR 10 bln to Ukraine in first period – Shmyhal

Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

Dobrobut invests over UAH 300 mln in equipment in 2020, to raise investment in 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD