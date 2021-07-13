Investments

11:13 13.07.2021

Integrated development of critical materials may attract up to EUR 10 bln to Ukraine in first period – Shmyhal

1 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the complex development of critical materials can attract up to EUR 10 billion to Ukraine in the first period.

"Ukraine creates conditions for attracting investors. The current rules of access to subsoil correspond to modern practices of developed countries of the world, organizing auctions on an open competitive basis for the sale of special permits and licenses," he said at the conference on strategic partnership between Ukraine and the EU on critical raw materials and batteries in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, involving foreign technologies and investments requires international participation.

"The integrated development of such critical materials can attract significant investments to Ukraine. Already in the first period, EUR 10 billion can be invested in this area," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #investments #auction #ukraine #shmyhal
