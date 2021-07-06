Investments

10:42 06.07.2021

Market offers to pay for lease of stations 50% more than expected - Ukrzaliznytsia

Market offers to pay for lease of stations 50% more than expected - Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia on July 2, 2021 successfully held a number of first auctions for the lease of commercial space at railway stations in the ProZorro.Sale electronic system, according to a statement on Ukrzaliznytsia's website.

According to the report, the first 18 lots (objects) with a starting monthly rent of UAH 73,400 were offered during the aforementioned auctions.

As a result, for some auctions, the initial cost increased several times and totaled UAH 108,200, respectively, the total starting rent increased by 47%.

"The total initial cost of the monthly lease of commercial space at the stations as a result of the auctions has increased by almost 50%. This indicates the interest of the business in work at the stations of Ukrzaliznytsia and together with us to make them more modern and comfortable for passengers. I am confident that such cooperation has prospects for all participants in this project," acting head of Ukrzaliznytsia Ivan Yuryk said.

The business was offered for lease the commercial space of the stations of the stations Dnipro-Holovny, Zaporizhia-1 and Khmelnytsky.

After the conclusion of the relevant agreements with the winning bidders, these stations will house, in particular, an ATM, a payment terminal, a vending machine, a coffee machine, food trade facilities (with and without the right to sell an excisable group of goods).

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia intends to lease commercial space at an average of 24 stations and plans to receive at least UAH 8.4 million per month, and more than UAH 100 million per year.

