Investments

09:27 11.06.2021

Shmyhal invites Italian business to invest in Ukrainian projects - meeting with Italian Foreign Minister

2 min read
Shmyhal invites Italian business to invest in Ukrainian projects - meeting with Italian Foreign Minister

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio, who is in Kyiv on an official visit, and discussed with him topical issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as cooperation in the field energy and infrastructure, according to a government portal on Thursday.

The prime minister said that in 2021 Ukraine will begin the process of privatization of large state-owned enterprises and invited representatives of Italian business to participate in tenders. "The auctions showed great interest on the part of foreign investors, and that the process of large and small privatization can be interesting for the further development of business in Ukraine," the head of government said.

Shmyhal also noted positive trends in trade between Ukraine and Italy. "Ukraine is ready to offer Italian business the advantages of a deep and comprehensive free trade zone between Ukraine and the EU, in particular, in the format of industrial cooperation, including the implementation of joint production projects," the prime minister said.

Shmyhal and Di Maio also touched upon the issues of cooperation in the agricultural sector and energy. "The European Green Deal is one of the priorities of our government. We are ready to join efforts aimed at realizing the goals of the Green Deal, and are interested in the development of alternative energy technologies," the head of government said.

The prime minister invited Italian companies to cooperate in the field of gas production.

Also, the parties discussed interaction in infrastructure projects, in particular, on the development of the railway. "I would like to note the importance of the recently signed Memorandum between Ukrzaliznytsia JSC and the National Railway Company of Italy on the implementation of a high-speed railway communication project. This is an important and promising project. I am convinced that this cooperation has a wide range of opportunities," Shmyhal said.

Di Maio, for his part, said that Italy strongly supports Ukraine's European aspirations and the implementation of reforms, including agrarian, anti-corruption, and judicial reforms.

Tags: #italia #business #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:12 10.06.2021
Shmyhal calls for more active attraction of investments in Ukrainian reclamation system

Shmyhal calls for more active attraction of investments in Ukrainian reclamation system

14:28 08.06.2021
Ukraine plans to create national exchange for trade in capital, goods in three years with support of EBRD, USAID - PM

Ukraine plans to create national exchange for trade in capital, goods in three years with support of EBRD, USAID - PM

16:08 02.06.2021
Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

12:35 01.06.2021
Practice of appointing businessmen as heads of local administrations is over – President's Office dpty head

Practice of appointing businessmen as heads of local administrations is over – President's Office dpty head

15:15 27.05.2021
PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

10:42 27.05.2021
Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

11:24 25.05.2021
Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

16:50 18.05.2021
Main reason for Stepanov's dismissal is disruption of vaccination campaign – Shmyhal

Main reason for Stepanov's dismissal is disruption of vaccination campaign – Shmyhal

17:11 17.05.2021
Verkhovna Rada to hear Shmyhal on Friday

Verkhovna Rada to hear Shmyhal on Friday

09:43 17.05.2021
Cabinet to join global initiative of Open Government – Shmyhal

Cabinet to join global initiative of Open Government – Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

LATEST

Ukraine loses about 20% of NEFCO investments due to bureaucracy in implementation of energy efficiency projects

China interested in raising supplies of Ukrainian grains and legumes – Economy Ministry

Nova Poshta invests UAH 6 mln in KSE over three years – company

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

Adoption of law on localization to be important incentive for investment - mayor of Dnipro

McDonald's invests UAH 40 mln in renovation of restaurant on Khreschatyk

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Not only city to benefit from international airport in Dnipro, but whole of Ukraine - Dnipro mayor

Edinstvo Group to receive $20 mln investment from Dutch bank FMO, DCP

U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market - Ambassador Markarova

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD