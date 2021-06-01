DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

DTEK is ready to consider proposals for the sale of its thermal power plants (TPP) and coal mines, CEO of the company Maksym Timchenko has said.

"Today we are focusing on the development of green generation as an electricity producer. Now we are ready to consider the sale of our power plants and coal mines," he said in an interview with the Ekonomichna Pravda edition.

At the same time, Timchenko noted that the sale of any asset can be carried out only after obtaining the appropriate permits from DTEK's creditors. The group will also focus on the state's strategy in the energy sector, taking into account all social issues.

"As for the form in which the sale can be, it can be an open, publicly organized process. If we have a demand for 10% of the portfolio of stations and mines, then we will sell 10%. If it is 100%, then we will sell 100%. But this is definitely not a clearance sale. We will definitely take into account the social aspect and the interests of our employees. This will be a completely clear understandable approach, and its implementation will be possible if we see an economic interest in this. If not, then we will continue to work," he explained.

According to him, first of all, one should expect that the group will sell its Russian coal asset - Obukhovskaya mine.

"Most likely, this will happen in the near future," Timchenko added.

As reported, in December 2020, DTEK presented the company's strategy until 2030, according to which the group is transforming into a greener, more efficient and technological business. In particular, in addition to expanding its portfolio of assets in "green" generation, DTEK is also interested in purchasing new power grid assets in Ukraine and the EU countries.