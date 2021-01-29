Situation with Motor Sich has nothing to do with investment climate in Ukraine – Kuleba

Everything that is happening around Motor Sich has nothing to do with the investment climate in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Motor Sich is such a unique case, and from a diplomatic point of view it is very interesting, although doing it does not make me happy, given that the choice, in the end, will have to be made. Everything that is happening around Motor Sich has nothing to do with the investment climate in Ukraine as a whole. And business understands that this is an absolutely separate case, which requires a filigree, with surgical precision, solution in order to balance all interests, but most importantly to keep Motor Sich as an economically efficient and attractive Ukrainian enterprise that provides jobs for tens of thousands of people," the head of the Foreign Ministry said at an online press briefing on Friday.