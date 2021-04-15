Investments

11:54 15.04.2021

Controlling stake in Motor Sich bought via offshore for over $700 mln using loans from state banks of China – MP Arakhamia

2 min read
Controlling stake in Motor Sich bought via offshore for over $700 mln using loans from state banks of China – MP Arakhamia

A controlling stake in Motor Sich was bought via offshore for more than $700 million with violations – without the permission of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) – using funds provided by Chinese state banks, a criminal investigation is underway, there is no final decision on the enterprise yet, Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction MP David Arakhamia.

"Now we have a somewhat stalemate," he said on Ukraine 24 TV channel, refuting reports that the government had allegedly offered Motor Sich shares to Turkey or some other investors.

Arakhamia recalled that the Chinese buyer came to the AMCU for permission a year after the acquisition of the controlling stake. However, during the investigation of the committee, it turned out that the shares were bought by related persons, which means they should have received permission before the transaction.

"Someone has $700 million somewhere offshore. This is something that we have to deal with, and it will definitely happen in the criminal plane," the head of the faction said, pointing out that taxes were not paid in Ukraine.

Asked who the Chinese investor is, Arakhamia said that the Ukrainian side turned to the Chinese diplomats to find out "if this is a state or private history."

"Some time later, it turned out that those people, who bought, now with electronic ankle tags, with restriction of freedom, are in China and are accused of embezzlement on an especially large scale, since the creditors of this transaction were state-run banks, which now have claims against these people, who bought this plant without permission," the head of the faction said, describing the situation.

According to him, Ukraine does not want to violate the interests of Chinese investors if they are legitimate investors, while the shares are seized and no other decisions have been made.

Arakhamia said that now the task is to support the company as much as possible in implementing its contracts and obtaining new ones.

Tags: #motor_sich #arakhamia
