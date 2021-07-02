Motor Sich in June signs contracts to supply four engines for Antonov, 14 for Turkish Aerospace Industries

Motor Sich (Zaporizhia) will supply four D-436-148FM aircraft engines to Antonov state-owned enterprise and 14 helicopter engines to Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS,), the corresponding contracts were signed in June.

According to a report in the ProZorro system, the amount of the contract concluded on June 15 with Antonov State Enterprise is UAH 414.99 million (UAH 86.46 million per engine), while two engines, subject to timely advance payment, must be delivered on DDP terms until the end this year and two more - until the end of October next year.

According to the agreement signed with TUSAS on June 26, Motor Sich will supply engines for attacking heavy-class helicopters, the Turkish side said in a statement. According to the report, the delivery of the first two engines is expected in September 2022, and the first flight of these helicopters is scheduled for 2023. The entire contract is valid until 2025.

There is no information about the cost of the Turkish contract yet.

PJSC Motor Sich is one of the world's largest manufacturers of engines for aviation equipment, as well as industrial gas turbine units. It supplies products to more than 100 countries around the world.