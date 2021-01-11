DTEK intends to open investment hub in UK for new Ukrainian energy projects

The energy company DTEK is creating an investment hub in London for the new Ukrainian energy projects, and the commencement of the investment hub is scheduled for the end of the first half of 2021, the press service of DTEK said on Friday, January 8.

"We created a hub to attract investment in new energy projects in Ukraine. This primarily concerns renewable energy sources, energy storage systems and hydrogen energy projects. In addition to increasing gas production and improving the country's grids, these areas have been identified as the priority in our strategy presented in December 2020," DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko said, whose words are quoted in the release.

According to him, operational activities to attract investment in Ukraine in the U.K. will be carried out by a specially created company, DTEK International Ltd.

According to the report, DTEK's new office will be located in the business center of the City of London and operate as an investment hub, open to investors with interests in Ukraine.

As reported, according to the new strategy of DTEK 2030, the company undertook, in particular, commitments to achieve compliance with European legislation on harmful emissions by 2025 and become carbon neutral by 2040, will continue the practice of introducing a wireless Wi-Fi network at its coal mining assets, intends to expand power grid assets in Ukraine and the EU countries and its activity in green energy, including new renewable energy projects outside Ukraine, as well as trading on the markets of EU countries.