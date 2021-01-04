Investments

11:40 04.01.2021

PrivatBank puts Pryozerny mall in Dnipro up for auction with initial price of UAH 518 mln

2 min read
State-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) has put the Pryozerny shopping center in Dnipro up for auction in the EP Liquid trading system, the mall has an area of 32,400 square meters and adjacent 12 land plots with a total area of 3,640 square meters, the press service of the bank said on Monday.

According to the report, it will be an English auction (the price should increase continuously) scheduled for January 15. The initial price of lot No. EPCU012021 is UAH 518 million. The money deposit is 5%.

EP Liquid is an electronic trading system (ETS) from a London-based firm of Exito Partners. In particular, the company specializes in advising financial institutions and corporates in disposal of non-core/distressed portfolios of loans & assets; large single name distressed loans & assets restructuring; equity & debt raising.

Through EP Liquid, investors can browse and bid on a variety of assets brought to market by Exito Partners.

On December 18, 2016, the government of Ukraine, referring to the proposal of the National Bank and former shareholders of PrivatBank, decided to nationalize this largest financial institution on the Ukrainian market and injected over UAH 155 billion into its capital.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, PrivatBank as of October 1, 2020, ranked first in terms of total assets (UAH 600.15 billion) among 74 banks operating in the country.

Tags: #dnipro #privatbank
