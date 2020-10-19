Investments

17:52 19.10.2020

Danish upholstered furniture maker Hjort Knudsen to invest EUR 11 mln in new plant in Rivne

Danish upholstered furniture maker Hjort Knudsen to invest EUR 11 mln in new plant in Rivne

The manufacturer of upholstered furniture Hjort Knudsen (Denmark) intends to invest EUR 11 million in the construction of an enterprise for production of designer furniture on the outskirts of Rivne as part of expanding its activities in Ukraine, the press service of Rivne Regional State Administration reports.

"Another powerful investor is entering Rivne region. The Danish sewing company Hjort Knudsen decided to create a branch in the region. The arrival of such an investor indicates attractive business conditions in the region, which will attract other donors," head of the regional state administration Vitaliy Koval said during a meeting with Director of United Fashion Ukraine Steen Laursen.

The investor plans to build a production facility with an area of 40,000 square meters, create 1,000 jobs. The plans include the creation of a closed cycle production with the manufacture of value-added products.

The project was being prepared for about a year with the involvement of the regional state administration, the InvestInRivne agency.

Currently, Hjort Knudsen has four branches in Ukraine - the divisions of United Fashion Ukraine, namely in Lviv, Pochayiv (Ternopil region), Velyki Mosty and Brody (both in Lviv region). The enterprises produce traditional and designer sofas, club and office chairs, the assortment includes more than 200 fabric models and a wide range of leather upholstery.

Interfax-Ukraine
