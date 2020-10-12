Investments

15:49 12.10.2020

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

2 min read
PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

The Polish company PGNiG and the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) have signed a confidentiality agreement as part of the company's future participation in the privatization of Ukrainian energy facilities.

The agreement was signed by the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Dmytro Sennychenko, and head of the board of PGNiG Jerzy Kwieciński in the presence of the presidents of Ukraine and Poland Volodymyr Zelensky and Andrzej Duda on October 12, according to the company's website.

"The possible participation of PGNiG in the privatization of the energy sector in Ukraine is an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between our countries and together build energy security in this part of Europe. I am convinced that thanks to our experience and competence, we could become a valuable partner for the Ukrainian side," Kwieciński said.

According to a source on the electricity market, the Polish side is interested in privatization of combined heat and power plants and regional energy companies.

PGNiG is the largest oil and gas company in Poland, engaged in the development of gas and oil fields, production, storage and transportation of energy resources, as well as the construction and development of an oil and gas transport network, export and import of gas.

Tags: #energy #privatization #pgnig
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:02 12.10.2020
Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

15:34 12.10.2020
Polish-based PGNIG postpones start of gas exploration in Ukraine to 2021

Polish-based PGNIG postpones start of gas exploration in Ukraine to 2021

19:05 25.09.2020
Energoatom confirmed plans to launch first phase of CSFSF in Dec 2020 – Energy ministry

Energoatom confirmed plans to launch first phase of CSFSF in Dec 2020 – Energy ministry

14:56 17.09.2020
EU implementing EUR 10 mln project to support 'green' innovations in Ukraine – official

EU implementing EUR 10 mln project to support 'green' innovations in Ukraine – official

16:21 15.09.2020
Ukraine counts on cooperation with United Kingdom in energy sector

Ukraine counts on cooperation with United Kingdom in energy sector

11:33 09.09.2020
Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

14:32 27.08.2020
U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

09:33 27.08.2020
Ukraine, Germany sign intergovernmental statement on start of energy partnership

Ukraine, Germany sign intergovernmental statement on start of energy partnership

12:40 17.08.2020
Energy ministry counting on intensification of Turboatom, Electrotyazhmash partnership with state-owned companies

Energy ministry counting on intensification of Turboatom, Electrotyazhmash partnership with state-owned companies

11:04 13.08.2020
Cabinet transfers almost 200 state objects to SPF management – Shmyhal

Cabinet transfers almost 200 state objects to SPF management – Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

LATEST

EBRD may lend EUR 450 mln for rehabilitation of Kyiv-Odesa highway, bypass around Lviv

Relatives of Vodafone Ukraine owner Hasanov buy Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine

Tigipko's Luregio Limited founds Luregio Invest, applies to AMC to buy Prominvestbank

Ukraine-Indonesia company to launch pharmaceutical production worth $1 mln in Kyiv region by year end

Technological holding TECHIIA to invest $200 mln in building Ecotechnopark with data center in Kherson region

EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

Infrastructure ministry jointly with business shaping new concept for development of electromobility in Ukraine

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD