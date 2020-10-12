Investments

12:22 12.10.2020

EBRD may lend EUR 450 mln for rehabilitation of Kyiv-Odesa highway, bypass around Lviv

2 min read
EBRD may lend EUR 450 mln for rehabilitation of Kyiv-Odesa highway, bypass around Lviv

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) may allocate three tranches of a sovereign loan of EUR 450 million to Ukraine for the rehabilitation of the Kyiv-Odesa highway and the completion of the bypass around the city of Lviv.

According to a posting on the bank's website, the project is pending approval on December 16, 2020.

The first tranche in the amount of up to EUR 100 million is intended for to finance the rehabilitation of the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa road section in Cherkasy region, the second tranche of up to EUR 160 million is intended to finance the construction of a northern section of the bypass around the city of Lviv. The third tranche in the amount of up to EUR 190 million will be sent to rehabilitate the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa road sections in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

The project will be implemented by the State Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor). The project will also support legal and regulatory reform objectives aimed at developing a competitive and transparent road construction and maintenance sector.

The total cost of the project is EUR 1.147 billion, of which EUR 450 (million) is a loan from the EBRD, EUR 450 (million) is a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and EUR 247 million are funds of Ukravtodor.

Tags: #highways #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:32 07.10.2020
Ukraine, EBRD sign memo to strengthen corporate governance, obliging Ukravtodor to carry out anti-corruption reform

Ukraine, EBRD sign memo to strengthen corporate governance, obliging Ukravtodor to carry out anti-corruption reform

13:59 07.10.2020
EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

13:11 05.10.2020
EBRD provides $10 mln loan to Astarta to replenish working capital

EBRD provides $10 mln loan to Astarta to replenish working capital

13:12 01.10.2020
EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

11:20 01.10.2020
EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

14:12 20.08.2020
EBRD, OKKO reach credit agreement for $35 mln

EBRD, OKKO reach credit agreement for $35 mln

18:07 31.07.2020
EBRD provides EUR 51.85 mln loan to Ukrgazvydobuvannia for gas production, energy efficiency

EBRD provides EUR 51.85 mln loan to Ukrgazvydobuvannia for gas production, energy efficiency

16:16 24.07.2020
Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

16:01 24.07.2020
EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

15:54 24.07.2020
EBRD to grant Novus Ukraine with $100 mln loan for construction of logistics center in Kyiv, chain development

EBRD to grant Novus Ukraine with $100 mln loan for construction of logistics center in Kyiv, chain development

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

LATEST

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

Relatives of Vodafone Ukraine owner Hasanov buy Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine

Tigipko's Luregio Limited founds Luregio Invest, applies to AMC to buy Prominvestbank

Ukraine-Indonesia company to launch pharmaceutical production worth $1 mln in Kyiv region by year end

Technological holding TECHIIA to invest $200 mln in building Ecotechnopark with data center in Kherson region

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

Infrastructure ministry jointly with business shaping new concept for development of electromobility in Ukraine

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

Infrastructure Ministry to attract UAH 3.8 bln of investments by transferring seven railway stations to concession

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD