Investments

15:02 03.09.2020

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to improve procedure for obtaining permit for immigration to Ukraine by foreign IT specialists

2 min read
Zelensky instructs Cabinet to improve procedure for obtaining permit for immigration to Ukraine by foreign IT specialists

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has set the government to draft and submit to the Verkhovna Rada bills aimed at developing the IT industry in Ukraine.

According to the presidential website, Zelensky signed relevant decree No. 371/2020 on September 3, 2020.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers, with the involvement of representatives of government agencies, business associations, independent experts and MPs, should draft and submit to the parliament bills aimed at stimulating the implementation of economic activities in the field of information technologies within three months.

In particular, at the legislative level, the temporal features of the taxation of salaries of IT specialists who are in labour relations with IT companies should be determined in order to establish an effective level of the tax burden and promote the shadowing of the salary sphere and increase the competitiveness of internal IT companies in the external market.

The president also insists on improving the procedure for carrying out procedural actions in the course of criminal proceedings in order to prevent unjustified interference in the activities of IT companies.

In addition, according to the decree, the government should improve the procedures for obtaining an immigration permit by IT specialists who are foreigners or stateless persons and immigrating to Ukraine and obtaining a work permit for foreigners and stateless persons by an employer (IT company).

The Cabinet of Ministers should also contribute to the development of education in the field of information technology and the integration of the best world practices into the system of training IT specialists to increase their competitiveness in the labour market.

According to the document, the improvement of vocational training, retraining and advanced training of the unemployed should be ensured be involving educational institutions that train specialists in the IT field.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Tags: #industry #it #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:50 02.09.2020
Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

14:42 01.09.2020
Zelensky: nothing can replace real school, but we are ready for 'online school' in case of big wave of COVID-19

Zelensky: nothing can replace real school, but we are ready for 'online school' in case of big wave of COVID-19

17:28 31.08.2020
Zelensky hopes Rada to pass bill on nationwide referendum at second reading

Zelensky hopes Rada to pass bill on nationwide referendum at second reading

13:54 29.08.2020
Zelensky Office of Constitutional Court's decision on Sytnyk: We're waiting from acting NABU director for effective implementation of anti-corruption policy before election of new head

Zelensky Office of Constitutional Court's decision on Sytnyk: We're waiting from acting NABU director for effective implementation of anti-corruption policy before election of new head

17:46 28.08.2020
Zelensky hopes first tranche of EU's macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln to be provided soon without additional conditions

Zelensky hopes first tranche of EU's macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln to be provided soon without additional conditions

16:50 28.08.2020
Zelensky expects N4 summit after presidents' advisers meeting – call conversation with European Commission President

Zelensky expects N4 summit after presidents' advisers meeting – call conversation with European Commission President

18:48 26.08.2020
Zelensky, Pompeo discuss ceasefire in Donbas

Zelensky, Pompeo discuss ceasefire in Donbas

12:06 26.08.2020
No single negotiating platform on issue of Crimea de-occupation for six years created – Zelensky

No single negotiating platform on issue of Crimea de-occupation for six years created – Zelensky

11:06 26.08.2020
Zelensky says direct dialogue with Putin is necessary at certain points to move towards peace in Donbas

Zelensky says direct dialogue with Putin is necessary at certain points to move towards peace in Donbas

10:24 26.08.2020
EU leaders should announce specific list of steps for Ukraine's membership in EU – Zelensky

EU leaders should announce specific list of steps for Ukraine's membership in EU – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

Yaroslavsky announces readiness to raise $1 bln for revival of Kharkiv aircraft plant

LATEST

Rada adopts at first reading two bills from package of bills on investment raising

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to invest $700 mln in company in next 3-4 years

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

Court decides to cancel seizure of Chornomorets stadium in Odesa, return from management of ARMA to U.S. Allrise Capital Inc.

Creative States co-working network will open second office in territory of former Arsenal plant in Kyiv

For next four years, over UAH 55 bln needed to restore cultural facilities – Tkachenko

Metinvest to invest UAH 2.3 bln in environmental protection measures at Northern GOK in 2020

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD