Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
12:10 01.08.2025

DTEK invests UAH 6.9 bln in winter preparations

2 min read
In the first half of 2025, DTEK Energy invested UAH 6.9 billion to prepare for the 2025/26 heating season.

"Key areas included equipment repairs, restoring thermal power plants (TPPs), and supporting Ukraine's coal mining sector," the company stated in a press release.

Despite wartime challenges and the aftermath of repeated large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, DTEK Energy has maintained its ongoing repair campaign across its TPPs. Over UAH 4 billion has already been allocated to these works in the first half of 2025 – exceeding the total spent during all of 2024. This effort is aimed at readying generation capacity for winter and ensuring the stability of the power system.

At the same time, the company ramped up preparations in coal mining. Since the beginning of the year, DTEK Energy has invested UAH 2.9 billion in its own mining operations. As a result, DTEK miners commissioned seven new longwall faces during the first half of the year, helping to supply thermal generation with coal.

DTEK's machinery manufacturing enterprises also supported the coal sector. In the first half of the year, they produced or repaired 1,707 pieces of mining equipment – including four new roadheaders – and 1.2 million spare parts and components.

"Our energy workers, repair crews, miners, and equipment manufacturers are working around the clock to supply Ukrainians with electricity – especially during peak summer demand – and to lay the groundwork for reliable thermal generation during the upcoming heating season," said DTEK Energy CEO Oleksandr Fomenko.

According to the company, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, DTEK Energy's TPPs have been hit 205 times. In 2024 alone, Ukraine's energy infrastructure suffered 13 major attacks. Since February 2022, 56 TPP workers have been injured in shelling incidents, and four have been killed.

DTEK Energy provides a closed cycle of electricity production from coal. The company's installed capacity in thermal generation as of January 2022 was 13.3 GW. A full production cycle has been created in coal mining: coal mining and enrichment, mechanical engineering and service of mine equipment.

