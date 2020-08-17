Nova Poshta founders become investors in Kooperativ co-working space

The founders of Nova Poshta, Viacheslav Klimov and Volodymyr Popereshniuk, have become investors in the Kooperativ co-working space, which was opened at the end of 2019 in Kyiv's Paladis business center at 23 Sichovykh Striltsiv Street (in the building of the former book factory Zhovten).

The creators of the project are Andriy Fedoriv, the founder of Fedoriv Group and Fedoriv Agency, Vasyl Grogol, the founder of Bursa hotel, and an entrepreneur from France.

"Somehow at the beginning of summer, the guys came to a meeting at Fedoriv Agency and saw how cool the completed Kooperativ had turned out. We started a long conversation, the result of which was the decision - Slava and Volodia will acquire part of the project's shares and join Vasyl Grogol and me as partners," Fedoriv wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, in the future, the partners will work on the development of the Kooperativ co-working space together.

"The first step will be the integration into Kooperativ of our legendary space in the Arena [Arena City business center] with an area of about 1,000 square meters. Fedorivhub will become Kooperativ Hub from September 1, and the former Fedoriv office will become a co-working space for about 100 residents ... Despite a difficult year, it shows good results and as an operating company we are already expanding," Fedoriv said.