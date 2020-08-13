Investments

17:55 13.08.2020

Swedish Embracer Group AB acquires Ukrainian computer game development company 4A Games

3 min read
Swedish Embracer Group AB acquires Ukrainian computer game development company 4A Games

 Swedish Embracer Group AB Holding ("Embracer"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Saber Interactive, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Kyiv/Malta-based 4A Games Limited ("4A Games") famous for Metro 2033, Metro: Last Light и Metro Exodus games.

The deal amounts to $45 million, of which $25 million is paid in cash and $20 million in shares (50% of which will be unblocked in a year, and another 50% in two years), the Embracer reported on its website.

In addition, 4A Games will receive up to $35 million ($15 million in cash and $20 million in shares) if the publisher's goals are met within five years. The total amount of the deal could be as big as $80 million.

At the same time, it is expected that gross sales of 4A Games' games for 2020 will bring about EUR 20 million, and the studio's operating profit will be EUR 12 million.

"Through the acquisition, Saber Interactive onboards a reputable team of over 150 people across two studios in Malta and Ukraine as well as best-in-class internally developed and owned First-Person-Shooter (FPS) technology to the Group," the Embracer says.

"Embracer Group and Saber Interactive are the perfect partners for 4A Games and for our next phase of growth. Together we will continue to build on the Metro franchise and will focus on bringing a multiplayer experience to our fanbase. We look forward to building a new and even more ambitious AAA IP in the near future," the company quoted Dean Sharpe, CEO 4A Games, as saying.

Embracer Group was formerly known as THQ Nordic AB. One of the subsidiaries; THQ Nordic GmbH shared the same name and trademark as the parent company, THQ Nordic AB (publ). The THQ Nordic GmbH brand and company will continue to operate as a global video game publisher and developer. The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 160 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest and World War Z amongst many others.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its five operative groups: THQ Nordic GmbH, Koch Media GmbH/Deep Silver, Coffee Stain AB, Amplifier Game Invest and Saber Interactive. The Group has 31 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 3,500 employees and contracted employers in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 (April-June) reported an 81% increase in revenue up to SEK 2.069 billion ($238.3 million at current exchange rates), and its EBITDA grew 2.5 times - up to SEK 965.2 million.

Tags: #company #sweden #games
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:32 05.08.2020
TeleTrade protects business reputation following info attack

TeleTrade protects business reputation following info attack

14:54 10.01.2020
NSDC Secretary meets with Ambassadors of Canada, UK, Sweden to discuss investigation into causes of UIA plane crash in Iran

NSDC Secretary meets with Ambassadors of Canada, UK, Sweden to discuss investigation into causes of UIA plane crash in Iran

11:02 10.12.2019
EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

18:40 05.11.2019
Ukrainian, Swedish FMs discuss continuation of sanction pressure on Russia

Ukrainian, Swedish FMs discuss continuation of sanction pressure on Russia

09:16 25.09.2019
Zelensky discusses Swedish investment in Ukrainian economy, Donbas with Sweden PM

Zelensky discusses Swedish investment in Ukrainian economy, Donbas with Sweden PM

12:34 12.07.2019
Agro-Wild Ukraine with German investment claim illegal re-registration of subsidiary, attempts to seize harvest

Agro-Wild Ukraine with German investment claim illegal re-registration of subsidiary, attempts to seize harvest

13:34 05.07.2019
Swedish court upholds ruling that Lithuania not entitled to 1.5 bln euros from Gazprom for overpaying for gas

Swedish court upholds ruling that Lithuania not entitled to 1.5 bln euros from Gazprom for overpaying for gas

14:00 15.06.2019
President dismisses Sahach from post of Ukrainian ambassador to Sweden

President dismisses Sahach from post of Ukrainian ambassador to Sweden

16:11 01.05.2019
Poroshenko sells trade center in Chisinau

Poroshenko sells trade center in Chisinau

17:57 31.07.2018
Sweden to provide $380,000 to RPR secretariat from Aug 1

Sweden to provide $380,000 to RPR secretariat from Aug 1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rebuilding Donbas would cost around $10 bln - Zelensky's advisor

Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

NEURC downs feed-in tariffs in line with law on support for RES

Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

LATEST

Kuleba approves KPIs for work of foreign diplomatic missions in promoting Ukrainian exports, involving investments

Ukraine, Saudi Arabia discuss mutual trade, investment development

Rebuilding Donbas would cost around $10 bln - Zelensky's advisor

U.S. Allrise Capital Inc. intends to invest $10 mln in Chornomorets stadium in Odesa

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests $117.2 mln in production in H1

Intl tobacco companies intend to defend their rights in intl arbitration

China Gezhouba Group Corporation showing interest in investing into Ukrainian power sector

Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

Biopharma collects about half of plasma required for production of experimental batch of cure for COVID-19

Arterium invests over $1.5 mln in 17 years in IFS Applications solution

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD