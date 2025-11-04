Germany calls for complete halt to steel imports from Russia – media

German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, on the eve of the "steel summit" to be held in the Chancellery on November 6, called for tougher measures against Russia, in particular a complete halt to imports of Russian steel, Der Spiegel reports.

"It is necessary to completely stop all steel imports from Russia as quickly as possible," Klingbeil said.

The politician criticized the fact that steel feeds produced in Russia and processed in the EU are still not subject to sanctions: “It is impossible to explain to workers in our steel industry why Europe still keeps the market open to Putin.”