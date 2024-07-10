Facts

19:52 10.07.2024

Hungary won't agree to NATO Summit's declaration without unanimous decision on Ukraine's future membership which is not feasible due to risk of direct conflict with Russia – Szijjártó

1 min read
Hungary won't agree to NATO Summit's declaration without unanimous decision on Ukraine's future membership which is not feasible due to risk of direct conflict with Russia – Szijjártó

Ukraine's NATO membership is not feasible due to the risk of direct conflict with Russia, Foreign Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó has said.

"He highlighted the contradiction in NATO's approach, noting that while some leaders suggest closer ties, they know full membership isn't possible," Spokesman for the Hungarian Government Zoltan Kovacs said on X Social Network on Wednesday.

The minister stated that Hungary agreed to the NATO summit's declaration only with the condition that Ukraine's future membership must be unanimously decided by all member states.

"He also criticized the shifting criteria for being a good NATO ally, which now seems to include support for Ukraine, rather than focusing on collective defense and internal strength," Kovacs said.

Tags: #hungary #nato #membership

MORE ABOUT

21:39 10.07.2024
EP collecting signatures to deprive Hungary of right to vote due to Orban's 'peace mission' to Russia, China

EP collecting signatures to deprive Hungary of right to vote due to Orban's 'peace mission' to Russia, China

21:07 10.07.2024
NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

20:10 10.07.2024
Estonian PM: Ukraine will have to become NATO member if we want to get rid of conflicts and gray zones

Estonian PM: Ukraine will have to become NATO member if we want to get rid of conflicts and gray zones

19:03 10.07.2024
Stoltenberg: talks on statement of NATO Allies summit regarding Ukraine's membership in alliance still ongoing

Stoltenberg: talks on statement of NATO Allies summit regarding Ukraine's membership in alliance still ongoing

17:45 10.07.2024
On his second day in Washington, Zelenskyy announces early decision on F-16, new security agreements, about dozen meetings with leaders

On his second day in Washington, Zelenskyy announces early decision on F-16, new security agreements, about dozen meetings with leaders

16:42 10.07.2024
Stoltenberg: This will be historic Summit, we will make important decisions on Ukraine

Stoltenberg: This will be historic Summit, we will make important decisions on Ukraine

16:07 10.07.2024
For Ukraine to become strong, West must get stronger – Yatsenyuk in Washington

For Ukraine to become strong, West must get stronger – Yatsenyuk in Washington

11:34 10.07.2024
Zelenskyy to allies: Putin's personal story must finally end for peace story to continue

Zelenskyy to allies: Putin's personal story must finally end for peace story to continue

10:34 10.07.2024
Zelenskyy expects United States to never seriously think about leaving NATO

Zelenskyy expects United States to never seriously think about leaving NATO

21:35 09.07.2024
Putin frames Orbán with massive missile strike on Ukraine – Kuleba

Putin frames Orbán with massive missile strike on Ukraine – Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy to Scholz: We're grateful to Germany for Patriots, we need more air defense, F-16s

Pentagon Chief: We will not be dragged into Putin's reckless war, but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights for its sovereignty

Boy who was in critical condition at Okhmatdyt intensive care unit at time of Russian missile strike died in hospital

LATEST

Romania, Ukraine to sign security agreement on Thurs – President Iohannis

Shmyhal instructs Health Minister to submit lists of urgent needs of hospitals that received Okhmatdyt patients

Govt adopts resolution on centralized printing of agendas – Defense Ministry

Danish PM: Ukraine has to be provided with what is needed for both self-defense and beating Russia

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Czech President: Temporary Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories shouldn't prevent Ukraine from integration into NATO, EU

Umerov discusses with Danish, Dutch counterparts transfer of F-16s, investment in defense industry

President's Office dpty head: Compensation commission for losses from Russia's aggression to operate until end of 2025

Zelenskyy to Scholz: We're grateful to Germany for Patriots, we need more air defense, F-16s

Pentagon Chief: We will not be dragged into Putin's reckless war, but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights for its sovereignty

AD
AD
AD
AD