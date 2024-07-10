Hungary won't agree to NATO Summit's declaration without unanimous decision on Ukraine's future membership which is not feasible due to risk of direct conflict with Russia – Szijjártó

Ukraine's NATO membership is not feasible due to the risk of direct conflict with Russia, Foreign Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó has said.

"He highlighted the contradiction in NATO's approach, noting that while some leaders suggest closer ties, they know full membership isn't possible," Spokesman for the Hungarian Government Zoltan Kovacs said on X Social Network on Wednesday.

The minister stated that Hungary agreed to the NATO summit's declaration only with the condition that Ukraine's future membership must be unanimously decided by all member states.

"He also criticized the shifting criteria for being a good NATO ally, which now seems to include support for Ukraine, rather than focusing on collective defense and internal strength," Kovacs said.