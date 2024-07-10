Facts

18:59 10.07.2024

Boy who was in critical condition at Okhmatdyt intensive care unit at time of Russian missile strike died in hospital

Boy who was in critical condition at Okhmatdyt intensive care unit at time of Russian missile strike died in hospital

A boy, who was in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital at the time of the Russian missile strike on July 8, died in a Kyiv hospital, Health Minister of Ukraine Viktor Liashko has said.

"Regrettably, we have the first child victim among the patients who were in the Okhmatdyt hospital during the terrorist attack on July 8. A little boy, who at the time of the missile attack was in critical condition in the intensive care unit of Okhmatdyt, died. After the attack, he was transported to one of Kyiv hospitals," he said on Facebook on Wednesday.

As reported, on July 9, emergency rescue operations were completed on the territory of the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv after the Russian missile strike killed two people and injured 32 people there.

