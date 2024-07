Power outage schedules to be applied throughout Thursday – DTEK

Photo: Pixabay

On Thursday, July 11, hourly power outage schedules will be applied throughout the day, the DTEK energy holding said.

"Kyiv city, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk regions: there is a high probability of using light gray outage zones throughout the day," DTEK said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.