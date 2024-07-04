Facts

10:22 04.07.2024

Kyiv region authorities call on mobile operators to take steps to ensure uninterrupted communication even in absence of power

A meeting on ensuring mobile communication for residents of Kyiv region even during prolonged power outages was held at the headquarters of the Kyiv Regional Defense Council with the participation of mobile operators Vodafone, Kyivstar, and lifecell, according to the regional military administration's press service.

"No electricity, mobile communication disappears. I have been hearing such complaints from residents of the Kyiv region very often recently. At the meeting of the Kyiv Regional Defense Council headquarters, we discussed this problem with mobile operators. There is a problem, and it is recognized. Steps were identified to quickly address it," said Kravchenko, as quoted by the press service on the Kyiv Regional Military Administration's website on Wednesday.

Kravchenko noted the need to increase the number of generators at stations that provide communication.

"Mobile operators assured that they are already working on this and will soon increase their number... I have already drawn attention to this. Last year, a corresponding decision was made at the headquarters. However, mobile operators were slow to implement it. Now there is no time. We will have to catch up quickly. People need to stay connected," Kravchenko said.

He noted that all base stations are equipped with new types of batteries designed to ensure uninterrupted network operation for several hours. However, in some places, communication disappears immediately or within an hour after a power outage. "The reason is that these batteries often do not have time to recharge due to prolonged power outages. Another problem is the depletion of the battery's operational resource. Some cannot last even four hours. Therefore, mobile operators must provide objective information about the battery life and replace them if necessary," added the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

