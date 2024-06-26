Ukraine could overcome winter with least possible power outages – head of Energy Inspectorate

If Ukraine manages to effectively implement the scheduled restoration operations at damaged energy facilities, as well as strengthen its air defense, the country could overcome the coming winter with least possible power outages, the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine reported on Thursday, citing its head Ruslan Slobodian.

"Everything will depend on how much power generation capabilities can be repaired by the beginning of the winter. And, what is very important, on how much we are able to protect critical infrastructure facilities with air defense systems," he said on air of Suspilne.

According to the official, at present it is too soon to make forecasts for the winter, and one should definitely not focus on the current situation in the energy system, since emergency restoration operations at damaged facilities are carried out around the clock.

He also noted that the current situation in the energy system is tense, but generally controllable. The shortage of generating capacity persists throughout the day.

Slobodian recalled that the main reason for the shortage of generating capacity is the enemy's massive missile and drone strikes, due to which more than 9 GW of shunting generation was lost. Also, part of the generation is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance.

"Planned repair work is usually carried out in the summer. Previously, there was a sufficient reserve of generating capacity. Today, due to shelling, we have temporarily lost this reserve," he said.