Cabinet to present details of new programs to stabilize mobile communications, help people in conditions of electric deficiency – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed officials to present details of new government programs in the near future, which relate to the stabilization of mobile communications and assistance to people in conditions of electric deficiency.

"I have hold meetings with officials today: Prime Minister Shmyhal, First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov, Finance Minister Marchenko. There are already clear details of new solutions for Ukrainians - new programs that will help people at this time of electricity shortage, as well as regarding the stabilization of mobile communications," the President said in an evening video message.

According to him, now maximum capabilities are required to ensure generation and create a new decentralized generation.

Zelenskyy also said that "there will be a financial resource for this." "Officials will present all the specifics in the near future," the President said.