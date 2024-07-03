Facts

20:37 03.07.2024

Cabinet to present details of new programs to stabilize mobile communications, help people in conditions of electric deficiency – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Cabinet to present details of new programs to stabilize mobile communications, help people in conditions of electric deficiency – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed officials to present details of new government programs in the near future, which relate to the stabilization of mobile communications and assistance to people in conditions of electric deficiency.

"I have hold meetings with officials today: Prime Minister Shmyhal, First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov, Finance Minister Marchenko. There are already clear details of new solutions for Ukrainians - new programs that will help people at this time of electricity shortage, as well as regarding the stabilization of mobile communications," the President said in an evening video message.

According to him, now maximum capabilities are required to ensure generation and create a new decentralized generation.

Zelenskyy also said that "there will be a financial resource for this." "Officials will present all the specifics in the near future," the President said.

Tags: #electricity #program

MORE ABOUT

17:28 03.07.2024
Energy workers expect improvement in situation with electricity supply from late July - Ukrenergo

Energy workers expect improvement in situation with electricity supply from late July - Ukrenergo

19:08 02.07.2024
Zelenskyy announces govt's intensified work to increase electricity imports from EU

Zelenskyy announces govt's intensified work to increase electricity imports from EU

20:08 01.07.2024
Ukraine plans to expand Grain From Ukraine program in Africa, Caribbean – Yermak

Ukraine plans to expand Grain From Ukraine program in Africa, Caribbean – Yermak

14:11 19.06.2024
Situation with electricity supply to improve in Aug – head of State Energy Inspectorate

Situation with electricity supply to improve in Aug – head of State Energy Inspectorate

20:39 13.06.2024
DTEK, Honeywell sign strategic partnership agreement at URC24

DTEK, Honeywell sign strategic partnership agreement at URC24

20:37 12.06.2024
Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

20:11 11.06.2024
Ukrnafta limits electricity consumption

Ukrnafta limits electricity consumption

19:21 07.06.2024
Ukrenergo to attract loan from KfW for reconstruction of substation in Lviv region

Ukrenergo to attract loan from KfW for reconstruction of substation in Lviv region

09:22 07.06.2024
Electricity limits increased in Kyiv – Yasno

Electricity limits increased in Kyiv – Yasno

15:14 04.06.2024
Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

Energy workers expect improvement in situation with electricity supply from late July - Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy to Bloomberg TV: If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today

Zelenskyy: Death toll in Dnipro as result of Russian missile attack rises to 5 people

LATEST

Culture Ministry: 2,013 objects of Ukraine’s cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression

New Italian ambassador intends to make every effort to integrate Italian companies into Ukrainian economic structure

FMs of Ukraine, Israel discuss threats from Russia, Iran and North Korea

Daily struggle of anti-aircraft gunners brings closer the time when sky over Ukraine is peaceful – Syrsky

Kuleba, Blinken discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, restoring energy system

France transfers 41 electric generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv

Kuleba discusses supply of Patriot system with new Dutch FM

Ukraine not ready to compromise with Russia - Yermak on Trump's statement about quick war end

There’re already 53 injured in Dnipro, four in serious condition

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

AD
AD
AD
AD