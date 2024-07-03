Energy workers expect improvement in situation with electricity supply from late July - Ukrenergo

The situation with electricity supply may improve on the 20th of July due to the removal of some generating equipment from repair, as well as the predicted decrease in air temperature, which will, accordingly, reduce the level of energy consumption.

“We expect the situation to improve at the end of July, because there are a number of positive expectations regarding the recovery of energy equipment that produces electricity from repairs. In addition, traditionally for our climatic region, a decrease in temperature is expected. These two factors should help mitigate the situation in the energy system as a whole,” said member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo Yuriy Boiko.

According to him, the electricity shortage will most likely continue, but will be significantly lower than the level that currently exists.

In addition, as Boiko explained, the ability of neighboring European countries to import electricity to Ukraine is now limited due to a similar increase in domestic consumption in the heat.

“It’s not every day that we import the maximum volume of electricity. In recent days, this volume has decreased. But Ukrenergo is picking up to this maximum level by attracting emergency assistance from our neighbors, activating appropriate requests,” he noted.

At the same time, Boiko clarified that imports are a guaranteed flow of electrical energy, and emergency assistance that Ukrenergo requests from related system operators is provided only if it is possible to provide it.

“Our neighbors have similar weather, similar temperatures, and a similar increase in load in the energy system. Therefore, they cannot always provide us with such assistance,” he added.

As reported, in recent days, hourly disconnection schedules for consumers in Ukraine have been applied throughout the day from 00:00 to 24:00.