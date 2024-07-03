Facts

11:19 03.07.2024

Ukraine receives $2.2 bln from IMF

Ukraine received $2.2 billion from the IMF, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"This is part of the funds provided under the EFF program in the amount of $16 billion. To receive them, Ukraine has done important homework and successfully passed the fourth review of the program - for the first time in our bilateral relations with the IMF," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, the transferred amount will help the government finance critical budget expenses, social benefits, salaries of doctors and teachers.

